Santa Paws Came To Town!

Santa Paws Came To Town!Picture from the “Photos with Santa” event, held Dec. 15. There were over 60 dogs. Visit www.facebook.com/OwegoDogOwnersGroup to view several photo galleries, mixed with video clips, from the event. (Photos by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert December 27, 2024

By Wendy Post —

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a trek to the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park in Owego, N.Y. for “Pet Photos with Santa,” an enrichment event for guests and their furry family and friends.

Santa Paws Came To Town!Each of the over 60 dogs that arrived received a gift, while supplies lasted, and were treated to a homemade biscuit baked by Cindy Short. Many of the dogs hung around for a while to play in the park, in spite of the cold weather.

Christmas music was offered, and coffee and Christmas cookies were available free of charge to guests.

Santa Paws Came To Town!

Picture from the “Photos with Santa” event, held Dec. 15. There were over 60 dogs. Visit www.facebook.com/OwegoDogOwnersGroup to view several photo galleries, mixed with video clips, from the event. (Photos by Wendy Post)

Shout out to Agway in Owego who offered a generous discount on the toys, making things special for this event. The Owego Police Department also brought down a heater for the event to keep Santa and Mrs. Claus warm during the two-hour photo shoot. Paws up to our local law enforcement.

Santa Paws Came To Town!

Picture from the “Photos with Santa” event, held Dec. 15. There were over 60 dogs. Visit www.facebook.com/OwegoDogOwnersGroup to view several photo galleries, mixed with video clips, from the event. (Photos by Wendy Post)

The $5 donation for the Santa greeting was waived for those who brought pet food for Stray Haven in Waverly, and the food collected was delivered on Tuesday.

To learn more about the Owego Dog Owners Group and the dog park, visit www.facebook.com/OwegoDogOwnersGroup.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Santa Paws Came To Town!"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*