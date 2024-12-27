Santa Paws Came To Town!

By Wendy Post —

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a trek to the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park in Owego, N.Y. for “Pet Photos with Santa,” an enrichment event for guests and their furry family and friends.

Each of the over 60 dogs that arrived received a gift, while supplies lasted, and were treated to a homemade biscuit baked by Cindy Short. Many of the dogs hung around for a while to play in the park, in spite of the cold weather.

Christmas music was offered, and coffee and Christmas cookies were available free of charge to guests.

Shout out to Agway in Owego who offered a generous discount on the toys, making things special for this event. The Owego Police Department also brought down a heater for the event to keep Santa and Mrs. Claus warm during the two-hour photo shoot. Paws up to our local law enforcement.

The $5 donation for the Santa greeting was waived for those who brought pet food for Stray Haven in Waverly, and the food collected was delivered on Tuesday.

To learn more about the Owego Dog Owners Group and the dog park, visit www.facebook.com/OwegoDogOwnersGroup.