Gail’s Tails

Hi folks! Happy Holidays to you all. My name is Piper and I am all black except for a small white spot on my chest. I came from Long Creek Road in Apalachin.

You see, about a month or so ago I found myself outside. I’m not sure if my family left me on purpose or if I didn’t make it home before they packed up and left. I waited a few days for them to come back for me, but they didn’t.

I got very hungry so I went looking for food at the neighbors. This kind man felt sorry for me, so he gave me food. Then it got really cold at night, so he let me stay in his garage.

After a couple of weeks, he found Gail’s number in the paper and asked her to come get me. I was really scared when she caught me. Was I bad or something? Where was I going?

I got to her house and she had a big kennel for me with a bed and lots of food. I ate a bunch and got tired. I went to sleep in the bed. When I woke up, she put her hand inside and let me smell it, and I rubbed my head on her hand.

A few days later I went to see the vet. She said I was already spayed, so I only needed my shots and flea meds. I am very affectionate and not afraid anymore. I’d love to find a home for Christmas.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 if you want me. Donations can be made by cash or check at Up the Creek Consignment or at the Redemption Center. Happy Holidays!