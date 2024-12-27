Gold Award project focuses on mental health

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A Nichols, N.Y. Girl Scout recently achieved her Gold Award, and by creating a project focused on helping teens in search of support and resources while dealing with mental health challenges.

According to the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, the Gold Award has symbolized excellence and leadership for Girl Scouts since 1916. It is the most prestigious award that Girl Scouts can earn.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Kallin first joined Girl Scouts at the age of five. Looking back, the initial beginnings as a Daisy sparked Gabby’s passion to continue the Girl Scout journey. She worked diligently to fulfill the requirements of earning both her Bronze and Silver Awards, and, most recently, the coveted Gold Award.

Gabby had faced mental health challenges during her youth and struggled to find the right support and resources. To help others in a similar situation, Gabby created a website called “Teen Place.” The website provides information on multiple mental health disorders, along with local resources that teens can reach out to for assistance.

Dianne Zelaska, Gabby’s Troop Leader since her Daisy days, remarked, “It is a huge accomplishment for Gabby,” and especially so, she explained, with some of her learning disabilities, and added, “I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Zelaska is excited for Gabby’s recent Gold Award achievement, particularly since she witnessed a shy five-year-old grow into a confident young woman. Zelaska describes the Girl Scouts organization as a personal calling and has been a Troop Leader for about 30 years.

During the project process, Gabby received assistance from a school social worker who took on the role of project advisor, as well as help from her mother, as well as coaching and mentoring from Zelaska.

Zelaska explained that Gabby’s Gold Award encompassed 80 hours of project time. The website, Teen Place, features links to information and surveys, but is not intended for diagnostic purposes.

“Because of Gabby’s life experiences, this project is near and dear to her heart,” Zelaska said.

Zelaska noted that she believes it will greatly benefit the community, and as for Gabby, “It’s amazing what the process did for her, and it allowed her to grow and mature.”

Gabby willingly shared that she has dealt with mental health challenges, such as depression, and an eating disorder. When her father passed away in 2010, it was an extremely difficult time, as were many other factors within her mental health journey.

Teens who visit the website, Gabby reflected, will see that they are, “Not all alone,” and that in itself, Gabby shared, is a critical aspect, and where teens can recognize, and feel better that, “They aren’t the only one.”

The success of the website, Zelaska noted, is in part because Gabby made it personal. Gabby’s voice, her age, and the fact she has been through similar struggles, are comforting to those who utilize the website.

From information describing depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and eating disorders, and just to name a few, along with various coping skills, tests, and surveys, the website is a good first start for young people in search of help.

Gabby explained that building the website had several up-and-down moments. The first version, and when she was ready to go live, did not launch and ultimately failed. The second version, unfortunately, did not link up correctly to the mental health office’s website within Tioga County. The third version, thankfully, was a winner.

Zelaska is pleased that Gabby stuck with the project process through its technical issues, especially since designing a website is a huge task. From it, Zelaska said, Gabby gained confidence, courage, and learned how to work outside of her comfort zone.

Gabby is excited for the website’s future. To date, more than 2,000 visitors have browsed the website. Going forward, Gabby will work to keep the content updated and active.

Gabby thanks other Girl Scouts within her Troop who assisted with the project by passing out posters to local schools.

Last month, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways recognized a group of 25 Gold Award Girl Scouts, including Gabby from Troop 40234, at a luncheon.

Now 21, Gabby is working on her GED with a goal of completing it by June of next year. Previously, she had attended special education classes at BOCES in Binghamton. When she’s not studying, she works at Best Buy in Nichols. Future goals include attending a local college with a focus on the field of social work or another field where she can help others.

If you or someone you know is depressed, or is in immediate danger of going into crisis, call 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline), or you can “text talk” to 741741. Professional counselors are available 24/7.

To view Teen Place, visit: https://teen-place.my.canva.site/mental-health-awareness.