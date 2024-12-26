Owego Nazarene event offers an ‘Incredible Christmas Experience’ for all

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Owego Nazarene Church held its second annual “Incredible Christmas Experience” with Santa and Mrs. Claus in attendance, refreshments available for purchase, The Food Truck on-site, gluten-free sweets from Confection Connection, bounce houses, games, face painting, Christmas music, hay wagon rides, live nativity shows, a bonfire, and 7:15 p.m. fireworks display.

Live nativity shows were offered three times, depicting the birth of Christ.

The Owego Nazarene Church extended its thanks to all of the guests who arrived, and the volunteers and staff for their hard work.