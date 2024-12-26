Owego Nazarene event offers an ‘Incredible Christmas Experience’ for all

Owego Nazarene event offers an ‘Incredible Christmas Experience’ for allSanta and Mrs. Claus greeted guests during last weekend’s “Incredible Christmas Experience” at the Owego Nazarene Church. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Posted By: psadvert December 26, 2024

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Owego Nazarene Church held its second annual “Incredible Christmas Experience” with Santa and Mrs. Claus in attendance, refreshments available for purchase, The Food Truck on-site, gluten-free sweets from Confection Connection, bounce houses, games, face painting, Christmas music, hay wagon rides, live nativity shows, a bonfire, and 7:15 p.m. fireworks display.

Owego Nazarene event offers an ‘Incredible Christmas Experience’ for all

Live nativity shows were offered three times last Saturday, depicting the birth of Christ during the “Incredible Christmas Experience” held at the Owego Nazarene Church. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Live nativity shows were offered three times, depicting the birth of Christ.

The Owego Nazarene Church extended its thanks to all of the guests who arrived, and the volunteers and staff for their hard work.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Owego Nazarene event offers an ‘Incredible Christmas Experience’ for all"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*