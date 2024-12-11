A holiday party for the entire community!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club (TCBGC), located at 201 Erie St., in Owego, N.Y., is excited to announce their annual holiday party planned for Dec. 13. The Friday evening event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will conclude around 8 p.m.

Jill Teeter, CEO of the TCBGC, remarked, “This is our favorite free community event of the year! It is made possible by our generous donors, including the Tioga County Toys for Tots, local businesses, private donors, our Board of Directors, our adult club members, and amazing staff.”

Gift stations will be set up with gifts for children aged 12 and under, as well as gifts for teenagers aged 13-19.

Teeter shared, “We are delighted to provide for the 13-19 age group this year.”

Gifts available to choose from will include books, games, hats, mittens, blankets, and more.

Teeter added, “We are fortunate to live in a county that houses many wonderful organizations that all come together at this time of year to ensure that every child receives a gift for Christmas.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will take center stage at the holiday party, where young people can have their photos taken with the dapper duo dressed in red.

A station will also be set up for young people to write letters to Santa, and everyone is invited to participate in festive arts and crafts.

Local DJ, Bob Powell, will be on hand to make spirits bright with holiday-themed music, and time will be set aside for a Christmas carol sing-along.

More fun is in store, and guests should be on the lookout for some surprise guests.

Refreshments will be served, including hot chocolate, cookies, juice, hot dogs, and popcorn.

The event will be set up in the TCBGC parking lot, as it has been in past years. Warming stations will be available.

Teeter hopes that, if the surrounding field is firm, part of the holiday party can be celebrated near the large holiday-inspired tree adjacent to the facility.

Teeter reflected, “We are seeing so many families in need this year. Last year, we were able to give gifts to three hundred and fifty kids. We hope to be able to help more this year and also alleviate a small part of the stress for families.”

With the upcoming school winter break fast approaching, the TCBGC will be open select hours for youth activities during the week of Christmas. To find out more, visit the TCBGC website at https://www.tiogabgca.org, or find them on social media. You can also contact the club at (607) 687-0690.