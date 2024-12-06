‘Pet Photos with Santa’ returns to The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park

Back by popular demand, the Owego Dog Owners Group is inviting the community to come down to The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park and get your pet’s photo taken with Santa!

This year’s photo shoot will take place on Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the dog park, located within Hickories Park in Owego; watch for the signs.

For a $5 donation, have your pet’s photo taken with Santa, a.k.a. Wally. There will also be refreshments, a party favor for your pup, and information on the dog park and how you can get involved.

To learn more, follow The Rebecca Weitsman Dog Park on Facebook. To help out directly, click on PayPal.Me/OwegoDogs.

The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park is 100% volunteer-run and works as a nonprofit to provide a safe location for exercise for both canines and their owners. The agility area provides an opportunity for athlete dogs to advance in their skills. The organization’s board works hard to secure funding to keep the park operational for all to use. Please consider throwing them a bone this holiday season; the furry friends will appreciate it.