Time is valuable, use it in a valuable way; Learn to take time out for oneself and restore the power of peace

By Sister Chirya —

The soul needs strength to effectively deal with demanding day-to-day schedules and situations, while also being able to discard unnecessary thoughts. Without recharging, the soul will lose its courage and enthusiasm.

Souls are currently tired and yearn for peace, rest, and the need to dedicate more time on the truly important aspects of our lives, such as spirituality. When our physical desires and energies are directed outward, we gradually lose internal power every day.

How can we claim to lack time for learning peace when we spend a significant amount of time recovering from the consequences of lacking peace? If time is truly valuable, should we utilize it in a meaningful manner?

For some, having a lot to do and little time is a way of life; there always seems to be more work than time available. To achieve victory and overcome time constraints, learn to slow down and manage your thoughts. Meditation is a priority. Look within and choose thoughts that keep the mind relaxed, clear, and positive. Do the mental work before the physical work and save unnecessary effort and time.

Maintaining a single pure positive thought throughout the day, positively impacts our other thoughts and attitudes. Thought is the seed from which actions and words originate. A single pure thought holds significant power and provides more benefits than a multitude of scattered, uncontrolled thoughts. A sincere kind word has a greater impact than eloquently spoken but shallow words.

We require strength to carry out righteous actions, especially when the forces of wrongdoing become stronger. Therefore, it is essential to evaluate whether we are focusing on things that exhaust us or on the One who alleviates fatigue from the soul?

When we remember our Father, the Ocean of Peace, we experience and retain the power of peace within us. We are not pressured by time because time does not exist when we are aware of our true, eternal self, the imperishable soul. Imagine the improvements that could manifest in our lives by taking a moment each day to experience our true, original state of peace.

Go beyond sound and experience yourself, the soul, as you really are, to be at peace with yourself, with God and with creation. These brief moments will provide you with the strength to turn each day into a success. You don’t believe it, just experiment and see!

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Call [518] 589-5000 for details on this season’s ongoing classes and retreats at Peace Village, which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary of spiritual service.)