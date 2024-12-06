Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Don’t I have the most beautiful green eyes? Well, they call me a Russian blue, but I am pure American. I was born here and grew up in Owego.

I’ve been living on North Avenue for a while. A kind lady, Diane, has been providing me with food on her porch for several months. I’m there every night to get a good meal.

Then, one day, something bad happened to me. I was trying to get to the porch for my dinner, when a big animal attacked me. It grabbed my shoulder and wouldn’t let go.

I fought hard and got away. I jumped the gate on Diane’s porch to reach safety. She saw that I was bleeding, found Gail’s number, then called her. She informed her that I was injured and needed help.

Gail came to my rescue. She took me to a vet, where they cleaned out my wound and sewed me up. I’m still healing and very friendly.

I believe I had a family once. I like to rub my head on Gail’s hand when she feeds me.

If you are interested, please contact Gail at (607) 689-3033 and inquire about the “pure American” cat. Oh, I also received all my vaccinations.

Bottles and cans can be donated for our vet bills at the Redemption Center in Owego.