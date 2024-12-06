Family Fun Day at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center

A Family Fun Day will take place at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 1 p.m. Families can enjoy playing on the equipment, jumping in the foam block pit, and playing in the inflatables.

You do not need to be a member to participate, and the cost is $15 per family.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, Taekwon-Do, dance, and other activities.

For more information on the Family Fun Day or any of the other programs offered at the Center, please contact the office at (607) 687-2458 or send an email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com.