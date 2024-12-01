TSB receives national recognition; Wins American Banker Magazine’s ‘Best Banks to Work For’ Award

For the seventh consecutive year, Tioga State Bank (TSB) has earned national recognition by winning a Best Banks to Work For award from American Banker magazine.

TSB was recognized for the dedication of its employees to serving their customers and communities.

TSB President and CEO Robert Fisher stated, “Great banks are defined by exceptional people. I am immensely proud of the hardworking, talented, and dedicated team at TSB and the strong culture we have built together. This continued recognition affirms that our team feels supported, appreciated, and recognized. We are committed to our culture and overall mission of making a positive impact on the lives of our customers and communities.”

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee engagement and satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at https://www.americanbanker.com/list/best-banks-to-work-for-2024 and in the November issue of American Banker magazine.

Tioga State Bank, with 100 employees and $547 million in assets, provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with 11 community offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Tompkins counties. To learn more, visit www.tiogabank.com or call 1-888-303-4872.