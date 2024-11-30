Downtown Singers present ‘Messiah’

The Binghamton Downtown Singers and Orchestra will present Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 308 Main St. in Johnson City.

The performance, conducted by Artistic Director Robert J. Manners, will begin at the new, earlier time of 7 p.m. Soloists include Martha Guth, soprano; Dawn Pierce, mezzo-soprano; Vale Rideout, tenor; and Timothy LeFebvre, baritone.

General admission tickets are $20 at www.downtownsingers.org/tickets, by calling (607) 205-8741, by email to tickets@downtownsingers.org, or at the door. One free student ticket is provided upon request with each paid adult ticket, thus creating the perfect holiday opportunity to share your love of classical music with the young people in your life.

For more information, visit www.downtownsingers.org.