Athens Senior Citizen News

The Thanksgiving lunch for the Athens Senior Citizens was at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Athens Wesleyan Church. They had 21 members present and five guests: Sue Vanderpool, Sandy Edsell, Dale Jarvis, and Duane and Inga Wells joined the group.

They recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, and Ted Benjamin said grace before the group ate. The luncheon consisted of chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans, sweet potato casseroles, pizza, pumpkin bread, cookies, and pecan pies.

Ted opened the meeting at 1:10 p.m. The only November birthday was Willie House (22), and there were no anniversaries. Drawing winners were Frank Malone, Bob Park, and Ellen Selle.

Guests were reminded of the upcoming Valley Chorus holiday concert, “Share the Holidays with the Ones You Love”. The 85-plus member chorus will perform two concerts beginning on Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Keystone Theater in Towanda, and on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at Waverly High School. Presale tickets are $10.00 or $15.00 at the door. Order online at www.valleychorus.org, from any member of the chorus, or at Jolly Farmers in Waverly, Yales Music in Athens, or Keystone Theater in Towanda.

Sue Vanderpool played the piano with Sandy Edsell and Ginny Malone, leading seniors in sing-along of oldies music.

The next meeting will be on the second Wednesday, Dec. 11, at noon at Athens Wesleyan Church. Many signed up to bring food to the holiday luncheon.

Ted closed the meeting at 1:36 p.m. with the closing prayer.