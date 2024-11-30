Lights on the River set for December 6; Window Decorating Contest taking place now in downtown Owego

By Wendy Post

Window Decorating Contest

The Window Decorating Contest in Downtown Owego is underway, with voting taking place online at Owego.org until Dec. 6. If you drive around downtown Owego, especially at night, you will experience a feeling of “holidays past” with creatively designed windows lit up; many of them by local artists.

Make sure to vote for your favorite window. You can also scan the QR Code displayed on each decorated window to directly access the website.

The contest, spearheaded once again by Chris Knickerbocker, will conclude on the same evening as Lights on the River, Dec. 6, from 5-9 p.m. in the Historic Owego Marketplace District.

Vote for your favorite window display through Dec. 6. One lucky voter will be randomly selected to receive a special holiday gift.

Lights on the River

Guests will flock to downtown that evening, Dec. 6, for festivities happening throughout the village, including the popular lighting of the lights on the Court Street Bridge and the light poles around town for the annual Lights on the River event.

And don’t forget the popular ‘Parade of Lights’, welcoming decorated ATVs, UTVs, or Jeeps with Christmas lights. The registration and lineup at 56 Main St. is at 6:30 p.m., and the parade begins at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.

Other activities include music by DJ Bob Russell in the Courthouse Square from 5-8:30 p.m.; OFA Instrumental Groups at 5 p.m.; and a chance to meet The Grinch and Rowdy the Rumble Pony from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., The OFA Chamber Singers will perform and carol for guests. At 6 p.m., the tree will be lit in the Courthouse Square.

On Front and Lake Street, look for “Make a Holiday Card” at the Tioga Arts Council from 5-8 p.m. There will be live reindeer in the M&T Bank Lot from 5-8 p.m.; and Nate the Great will be juggling around the venue from 5-7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the Tri-Cities Opera’s OPERAtion Holiday Cheer. They will be roaming and performing Christmas Carols for the community from 6-8 p.m.

And be sure to get those letters into Santa at the Black Cat Gallery from 6-8 p.m.

From 6-6:30 p.m., an OFA Instrumental Group will roam Lake Street; there will be Ice Sculpture demonstrations from 6-7 p.m. at M&T Bank; Doug Welsh will perform magic from 6-8 p.m. in front of Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar; Pictures with Santa will be happening at Tri-Town Insurance from 6-8 p.m.; and the Purple Lightning Band will be roaming from 6:30-8 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Will Stafford arrives with his juggling and the Parade of Lights departs 56 Main St. and travels through downtown Owego.

Most importantly, do not miss the grand fireworks display, sponsored this year by The Pumpelly Estate, at the end of the event.

To learn more about the window contest, Lights on the River, or any other Historic Owego Marketplace event, visit www.owego.org.

You can find the registration form at www.owego.org by clicking on ‘Lights on the River’ and the ‘Parade of Lights’ registration link.