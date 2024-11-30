Candor Community Chorus Christmas Concert set for December 7

The Candor Community Chorus is singing in the winter holiday season with a Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 7. Chorus members are looking forward to bringing holiday cheer to the community.

The concert, titled “A Christmas Tapestry, Music for the Season”, begins at 7 p.m. in the Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street.

Consistent in previous years, the music selections feature a blend of new and traditional favorites.

The chorus will be enhanced by Hand Bells directed by Gail Belokur. Look for Christmas Bell selections culminating with Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

Dave Jackson leads the program, with Brenda Yeier on the piano.

Delmer Padgett joins Dave as a guest conductor.

Admission is free, and the chorus appreciates donations to help fund their music library and scholarship program.