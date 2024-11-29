Family & Children’s Counseling Services holds a ribbon-cutting grand opening event for its new Main Street building

Family & Children’s Counseling Services hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the expansion of its Binghamton facility on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. at 257 Main St., Binghamton, N.Y. Assemblymember Donna A. Lupardo of the New York State 123rd Assembly District; Broome County Executive Jason T. Garnar; Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Kraham; Lisa Hoeschele, CEO, Family & Children’s Counseling Services; and other business leaders and agency representatives attended.

The expansion is a result of the increasing demand in the region for mental health and addiction services. According to Maryann Johnson, President of Family & Children’s Counseling Services’ board of directors, “Family and Children’s Counseling Services is a beacon of hope and healing in a world of uncertainty and need. Increased demand for behavioral health services, tele-health support, medically assisted treatment, and primary prevention programming has grown. Our new building will offer an environment of comfort and safety enhancing our ability to deliver essential counseling services improving the quality of life for our clients and community.”

As part of the solution to address this growing need, the newly completed 9,000-square-foot, two-story building was constructed adjacent to and connected with the agency’s long-time home base on Main Street in Binghamton, helping to better provide services and access for the community. The significant expansion now allows for an integrated redesign that is client-centered, better meets the needs of children and families, and follows best practices, especially with children served through the agency’s sexual abuse treatment program. The project also created additional space for improved access to mental health services, substance use treatment, and recovery services, including medication-assisted treatment.

The complete building now includes multiple waiting rooms, expanded substance use treatment and recovery programs, integration of primary care and behavioral care, a sophisticated HVAC system for enhanced air quality, upgraded information technology infrastructure, more off-street parking, better handicapped parking options, and improved accessibility for people with disabilities.

Family & Children’s Counseling Services secured over $4 million for the $5 million project, starting with a grant from the Department of Health’s Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program II. Additional funding was secured from a NYS Assembly grant, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from Broome County and ARPA funds from the City of Binghamton. Underwriting opportunities are available to fund the remaining cost of this much-needed expansion.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said, “After years of advocacy and planning, I’m glad to see this much-needed expansion is finally open. The new addition to Family & Children’s Counseling Services will fill a critical need in the community for mental health and addiction services. I’d like to thank FCCS for their ongoing work, and my partners in local government for their commitment to this project.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar reflected on the importance of the project, too. Garner stated, “Today’s ribbon-cutting marks a major step forward in addressing the growing need for mental health services in our community. For 80 years, Family & Children’s Counseling Services has been a trusted resource for those in need, and this expansion will allow them to make an even greater impact. Broome County is proud to support this project and the essential work they do every day.”