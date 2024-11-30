Amy Link named Employee of the Quarter at DSS

Amy Link was recently named the Employee of the 3rd Quarter for the Department of Social Services. According to DSS, this award is given in recognition of Amy Link’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

Link began her career with Tioga County DSS in the Support Collection Unit in November 2021 as an Accounting Associate II. She was promoted to Accounting Associate III in March of 2023.

In a press release from DSS, they wrote, “Amy maintains a positive attitude and outlook despite challenges with changes in Child Support Accounting and banking procedures. Amy’s excellent organizational and technological skills have been a great asset to SCU during the ongoing banking transition that began in March 2024, and is continuing. Amy is very dedicated to ensuring that every payment collected is distributed accurately and efficiently to support the children we serve.”

DSS also noted that Link is valuable in training Child Support Accounting staff.

“She is always eager to share her knowledge, all while being patient and understanding with new staff,” they wrote, adding, “She is a pleasure to work with and maintains professionalism in her day-to-day dealings with the public, her co-workers, and the Family Court Clerks. Amy is an excellent representative of the Department’s core values. This award is well-deserved.”