Collector Car Corner / Cars We Remember; Remembering Augie Pabst and a very special 1958 Lincoln Continental

By Greg Zyla —

Special 1958 Lincoln Continental

I’ve recently had the privilege of inspecting a 1958 Lincoln Continental Premier along with my photographer sidekick Dave Mareck, and we both walked away highly impressed by this car’s outstanding condition.

The owner passed away, but with just 64,000 original miles on the odometer and a strict “treat her like a baby” upkeep regimen, this garage-kept beauty is so impressive I just had to write about it. Furthermore, it’s not surprising that Dave and I couldn’t find any rust problems during our hour-long inspection.

When the 1958 Lincoln Premier arrived on the scene, my family had just moved into our apartment in Vineland, N.J. Our apartment was Unit 7B at the Chestnut Apartments on Chestnut Avenue, a complex that still exists today. When I first saw the 1958 Lincoln through my own young, 9-year-old eyes, I was astonished at how gigantic this car was and still is.

Specifically, the 1958 Lincoln Premier is an immortal American luxury car that exemplifies the elegance and style of its era. In the past, large was great, and bigger was better.

Here is additional information about this iconic vehicle:

The completely redesigned 1958 Lincoln Premier was a standout in the Lincoln lineup and in the luxury car market, which back then included U.S. competitors Cadillac and Imperial. Following declining sales, the ’58 Lincoln was introduced as part of Ford’s efforts to reinvent itself as a top luxury car manufacturer.

This rare model is especially noteworthy for its unique and daring design, distinguishing it from its competitors. The most remarkable aspect of the 1958 Lincoln Continental series is its size. Even today, it remains one of the largest cars ever manufactured, measuring over 229 inches in length and with a wheelbase of 131 inches.

This substantial size added to its commanding presence and luxurious allure. The exterior design included iconic elements such as the “breezeway” reverse-slant retractable rear window, a unique feature that allowed for increased ventilation and added a touch of sophistication. Mercury also provided this feature.

Under the hood of the 1958 Lincoln was a robust 430 cubic inch (7.0 L) V8 engine, capable of generating 375 horsepower. This engine guaranteed that the Continental had the performance to complement its impressive appearance and weight, which was slightly under 5,000 pounds. The car came with a three-speed turbo-drive automatic transmission, offering seamless and effortless shifting.

Internally, the 1958 Lincoln Continental provided a luxurious and comfortable driving experience. The interior was roomy, featuring high-quality materials and attention to detail that showcased its luxury status. Features comprised power windows, power seats, and air conditioning, which were considered advanced options at that time.

Despite its impressive qualities, the 1958 Lincoln Continental faced challenges in the marketplace. Its high price tag and the economic recession of the late 1950s led to lower-than-expected sales. However, its unique design and luxurious features have made it a sought-after classic among car enthusiasts and collectors today.

The most interesting fact when it comes to collector car enthusiasts is how many of these cars were built? In the case of this 1958 Lincoln Premier, of the total of 17,134 1958 Lincolns produced in three series of Mark III, Capri and Premier, only 2,447 Lincoln Premiere models were produced. This makes the Premiere the rarest of the 1958 Lincolns and a major “plus” when it comes to collectability. The Premier was available as a 2-door hardtop coupe, 2-door convertible, and a 4-door sedan. The base price was around $5,600 but when adding options like the car mentioned here, the retail price boomed to nearly $8,000.

This 1958 Lincoln Continental I was asked to inspect is clearly the nicest one I’ve ever seen in person, and the Premier model remains a representation of mid-century American automotive design theory, an era when car designers pushed the boundaries of big cars in every aspect. Included were style, size, and as much luxury one could offer. Its legacy continues to be distinguished by all collector car enthusiasts who appreciate the craftsmanship and elegance of classic cars.

If any readers are interested in this Lincoln, let me know via email, and I’ll get interested parties in touch with the current owner. As a disclosure, neither Dave nor I will receive any commission monies when this Lincoln sells. We are doing this as a favor for a nearby friend, not for any profits. (Heck, I was ready to write about the 1958 to 1960 Lincoln anyway.)

Remembering Augie Pabst

Although racing headlines have been filled about the passing of NASCAR Champion Bobby Allison recently (and rightly so), there is another significant loss that race fans have endured with the passing of Augie Pabst, known for his family-owned beer, his champion driving ability, and the millions he spent developing into a top road racing driver and helping his friends in the 1950s and 1960s.

Augie Pabst passed away on Oct. 9, 2024 and was a prominent figure in American sports car racing. Born on November 25, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wi., Pabst’s racing career spanned a decade, during which he won two national championships: the 1959 USAC Road Racing Championship and the 1960 SCCA National Sports Car Championship. His involvement in auto racing began in 1956 when he founded Pabst Motors, an imported car dealership in Milwaukee, where he later won a race on the Milwaukee Mile.

Pabst’s racing journey started in a relatively low-powered Triumph TR3 and quickly moved up into the faster and more powerful cars and classes of sports car racing. Having been fortunate to witness Augie race in person at Vineland Speedway’s SCCA road course several times, I most vividly remember him driving his favorite car, a Scarab.

So, you may wonder, “what is a Scarab?”

During that era, major sports car chassis builders competed for sales, and Augie was hooked on the Scarab, which came equipped with a small-block Chevy V8 under the hood ranging from 283 to 339 cubic inches. I cherished these Scarabs because the roar of the Chevy V8 engines was music to my ears, and as they passed by, echoed the “big sound” that Chevy V8s are known for. Augie’s Scarab was a Mark II design that featured a lightweight tube frame chassis providing the strength and flexibility required for high-speed racing success. Scarabs were available in both left- and right-hand drive designs.

The Scarab body was a sleek, aerodynamic aluminum unit designed by Chuck Pelly. The streamlined shape was intended to minimize drag and enhance stability at high speeds. It also featured independent front and rear suspension, using unequal-length A-arms and coil springs. Although normal here in 2024, back then things like four-wheel disc brakes and independent suspensions were top racing properties if a driver wanted to win the big races.

As mentioned earlier, Pabst had no trouble drawing attention as he gained national recognition, initially due to his name and beer, and later by winning races at tracks such as Meadowdale International Raceway, Road America, and Watkins Glen International. Pabst’s success in the Scarab, driven for the Meister Brauser Team, solidified his status as a top driver.

I remember Pabst had a bad crash in 1962, but after several months of recuperation, Pabst made a remarkable comeback, continuing to compete and win races. His contributions to the sport were acknowledged through his induction into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2011.

Augie Pabst’s legacy in auto racing is marked by his talent, determination, and passion for the sport, leaving an unforgettable mark on American motorsports history.

Regarding his beer brand, he encountered competition from larger beer companies but still sustained a presence through exceptional marketing and a devoted customer base, which includes many college students to this day.

RIP Augie Pabst. You earned your racing stripes.

