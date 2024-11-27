Have a good look at yourself; Keep doing your best and be proud of yourself

By Sister Chirya —

A friend recently told me that he felt he could get rid of all his material possessions and still be happy because he could look at the beauty of nature and the stars and find happiness there. Then he asked himself, “What if I become blind?” He thought he would still be happy because he could look inside himself. With a wise smile, he said proudly, ‘It takes courage to have a good look at yourself when left alone with your own thoughts, habits, and character.’ Would you be happy if you were left alone with just yourself?

So what do we really have to be proud of? Our thoughts and our character. Are you proud of the type of thoughts you have? And character, your personality, is it so spotlessly clean you would have it displayed with pride for the whole world to see? Strength of character depends on my ability to remain unaffected by adverse circumstances. When we introspect and have a genuine soul-searching experience, checking ourselves against the true self, the invisible self, the soul, we realize we should act better and refrain from thinking or saying certain things, but we still do.

In a world filled with negative vibrations, it is important to free oneself from negativity within, and avoid perpetuating it further. When my mind is cluttered with negativity, my thinking will be influenced by these wasteful thoughts and worries. We should spend our time and energy wisely. My thoughts, words, and actions when based on spiritual truth and love for God help me to see the more positive side of other people and situations. Through studying and meditating on spiritual knowledge, my attitude becomes more brotherly, and thoughts of good wishes implanted blossom and grow. The waste and negative thoughts vanish.

Imagine how much we can achieve by staying consistently calm and peaceful instead of fluctuating. Consider how much energy is required to lift you up again. When we remain consistent, energy is saved, our mental strength increases, and with that, our character develops and matures.

When will we start to close the gap between what we are and what we should be? You are the only one who can decide to make efforts for self improvement. If we want to see our family, country, and world develop and improve, we have to attempt this change within ourselves and stop looking at others. No one can make an effort for us. It is our individual choice.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Call [518] 589-5000 for details on this season’s ongoing classes and retreats at Peace Village, which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary of spiritual service.)