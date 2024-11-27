Letter: We Lost the Chance to Make America GREATER than ever!

Dear Editor,

Make America GREATER could have been achieved by a woman named Kamala Harris. A Black woman who is a true go-getter in protecting WE THE PEOPLE, unlike individuals like Matt Goetz or Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Why do I say this?

Who was it who made Britain better in the 16th Century? A male or a female?

Queen Elizabeth I made Britain greater. How? She accepted Jews from Spain and other parts of Europe who were being murdered in other countries – by the Roman Catholic Church doing the murder. She welcomed immigrants from the Huguenot communities of Europe who were facing persecution by the Roman Catholic Church. She defeated the Spanish Armada and established the fleet of Britain as the predominant one in the world. The fleet remained number one for many years.

The Roman Catholic IDIOTS from Spain and the Roman Catholic Church came to London. They began making derogatory statements in Spanish about Queen Elizabeth I. Thanks to the immigrants welcomed in London, Queen Elizabeth I had acquired proficiency in several foreign languages, including Spanish. She understood the offensive comments made by the Roman Catholic individuals from Spain and responded with a lengthy tongue-lashing – in the Spanish language.

She began to make Britain’s status great within the world.

She made Britain strong.

I condemn all men who voted against Kamala Harris solely based on her gender. Damnation to you for being such sexists and not giving a chance for Ms. Harris to MAKE AMERICA GREATER. Instead, these foolish men endorse the despicable actions of a rapist and criminal. If there were women who acted similarly, damnation to them as well.

Sincerely,

Professor Douglas W. Cornwell (Ret.)

Newark Valley, N.Y.