All American Entertainment presents The Great Benjamins Circus

All American Entertainment will present The Great Benjamins Circus, taking place under the Big Top, at 1 W. Main St. in Owego on Friday, Nov. 29 ,at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The show features our Benjamins Extreme Riders, inside the Globe of Death, as well as the Wheel of Destiny, and much more.

Guests will see clowns, acrobats, aerialists, and daredevils from North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Presale tickets are $17.50, $40 at the door for adults, and $25 at the door for children aged three to 12. Children under three are free and do not require a ticket. Ages 13 and up must have an adult ticket to enter.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://benjaminscircus.com or at their on-site box office 1-hour before showtime.