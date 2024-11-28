Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

By Peter Gordon, historian —

Last Thursday, Nov. 14, Owego Trustee and Cemetery Commissioner Fran VanHousen and Friend of Evergreen Peter Gordon were invited by Roger Luther, Broome County Historian and Executive Director of the PAST, to attend its Annual Holiday Party for Members of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, held at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center (the former Carnegie Library). PAST promotes and protects places of historic, architectural, and cultural significance.

VanHousen mentioned that a little over a month ago, she saw on Facebook, recommendations by multiple Village of Owego residents promoting Evergreen Cemetery as a place worthy of public recognition. She contacted the association regarding its awards, and Roger Luther supported the application.

VanHousen submitted an application for co-recipients: The Village of Owego Cemetery Committee and The Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery. Gordon compiled a list of the community grants that Evergreen has received in the last six years.

Improvements in Evergreen were especially energized by the Cultural Landscape Survey (2020) prepared by landscape architect Martha Lyon. Bit by bit, it is easy to take the work for granted, but the assembled narrative was a very impressive catalog of improvements in Evergreen.

The upgrades in 2024; the walking trail, expanding the view from Sa Sa Na Loft, the new parking area at the summit, and the repaving of the main loop in the cemetery by Paul Reeves made the most visible changes but are only the most recent improvements in a continuum.

Mr. Luther also attended the Chamber of Commerce, Evergreen Ribbon Cutting earlier in the month and told VanHousen that he was very impressed by the community support.

At the PAST banquet, three historic properties in Broome County and the historic Evergreen Cemetery in Owego received their Historic Preservation Award.

Evergreen, neglected for too many years, is no longer forgotten.

The volunteers and the Cemetery Committee are rightfully proud of and thankful to everyone who has put their sweat and blood into our beloved Evergreen, with the perfect view of The Village Owego, still “the Coolest Little Town in America.”