Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation AwardThe SaSaNa Loft monument at night, taken by Dave Boland.

Posted By: psadvert November 28, 2024

By Peter Gordon, historian —

Last Thursday, Nov. 14, Owego Trustee and Cemetery Commissioner Fran VanHousen and Friend of Evergreen Peter Gordon were invited by Roger Luther, Broome County Historian and Executive Director of the PAST, to attend its Annual Holiday Party for Members of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, held at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center (the former Carnegie Library). PAST promotes and protects places of historic, architectural, and cultural significance.

VanHousen mentioned that a little over a month ago, she saw on Facebook, recommendations by multiple Village of Owego residents promoting Evergreen Cemetery as a place worthy of public recognition. She contacted the association regarding its awards, and Roger Luther supported the application.

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

Award Presentation narrative by Benjamin Federman Southern Tier Director for the Senate Minority Leader. Provided photo.

VanHousen submitted an application for co-recipients: The Village of Owego Cemetery Committee and The Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery. Gordon compiled a list of the community grants that Evergreen has received in the last six years.

Improvements in Evergreen were especially energized by the Cultural Landscape Survey (2020) prepared by landscape architect Martha Lyon. Bit by bit, it is easy to take the work for granted, but the assembled narrative was a very impressive catalog of improvements in Evergreen.

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

Fran VanHousen remarks after receiving the NY State Assembly Award Certificate signed by Donna Lupardo, NY State Assemblywoman, Benjamin Federman, Southern Tier NY State Senate Director, and Peter Gordon, Owego Historian. Photo provided.

The upgrades in 2024; the walking trail, expanding the view from Sa Sa Na Loft, the new parking area at the summit, and the repaving of the main loop in the cemetery by Paul Reeves made the most visible changes but are only the most recent improvements in a continuum.

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

The SaSaNa Loft monument before and after cleaning with environmentally sensitive methods. Photo provided.

Mr. Luther also attended the Chamber of Commerce, Evergreen Ribbon Cutting earlier in the month and told VanHousen that he was very impressed by the community support.

At the PAST banquet, three historic properties in Broome County and the historic Evergreen Cemetery in Owego received their Historic Preservation Award.

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

Evergreen Summit’s 800-foot walking trail is pictured during trail preparation, installation of historical markers, mulching, and leveling. Photo provided.

Evergreen, neglected for too many years, is no longer forgotten.

The volunteers and the Cemetery Committee are rightfully proud of and thankful to everyone who has put their sweat and blood into our beloved Evergreen, with the perfect view of The Village Owego, still “the Coolest Little Town in America.”

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

Pictured are the damaged chapel doors and landing, followed by the new doors and landing. Photo provided.

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

On the left, the damage from fallen trees is evident; on the right, things are restored and painted. Photo provided.

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

Dale and Tina Utter teach a gravestone restoration class at the left and front ranks of the GAR section. Photo provided.

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

The new parking lot for Evergreen Chapel was constructed on a village lot that was cleared after the house burned. Photo provided.

Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award

The PAST Historic Preservation Award Brass Plaque, which will be placed on the Evergreen Chapel. Provided photo.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery receives Historic Preservation Award"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*