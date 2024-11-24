What’s Happening for the week of November 24, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

Are you struggling to control your eating habits? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays starting Nov.12, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members typically bring their own projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

OCTOBER 14 to JANUARY 6

GriefShare Support Group, every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Register at Griefshare.org. Call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261 if you have any questions.

NOVEMBER 1 to NOVEMBER 30

Tioga Arts Councils presents Karalyn Hope – Everyone Else Around Me: An Exhibition, Opening Night is on Nov. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. After the opening, the exhibit will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 5 to DECEMBER 14

O Tannenbaum at the Tioga County Historical Society’s Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by the museum for a display of trees, music entertainment on Saturdays, a gift shop, and more. This is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year. Bid on the items in a silent auction. The museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-2460 for more information.

NOVEMBER 24

Owego Community Chorus presents “Christmas Songs” concert, 3 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego.

NOVEMBER 26

Community Thanksgiving Worship Service, 7 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 S. Main St., Nichols. Rev. Charles Smith is leading the worship, and Pastor George Budine will deliver the message.

NOVEMBER 27

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required. Register the Tuesday before Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

NOVEMBER 29

“Elf” Free Community Movie Night, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. The event is free with refreshments including pizza, popcorn, and more available for purchase.

NOVEMBER 30

NYS Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. For more information, call Melissa at (607) 744-1946. To register, visit Parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles.

DECEMBER 1

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Party, 5 to 7 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 834 Pennsylvania Ave. Little Meadows, Pa. A Special Guest will be arriving at about 6 p.m. There will be music, plus activities for all ages. Join in the fun with caroling, making ornaments to decorate the tree; and then at 6:15 p.m., they will have the countdown to lighting the tree with their Special Guest. They will also have hot and cold drinks, pizza, and snacks.

DECEMBER 4

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

DECEMBER 5

Line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Suggested donation is $5.

DECEMBER 6

Senior Sampler – Ukulele Concert by the Tioga Ukulele Group and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Lights on the River, 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy caroling, festive foods, ice sculptures, live reindeer, a Lighted Parade, fireworks, and much more. Look for the Grinch! Downtown Owego. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

DECEMBER 7

Candor Community Christmas Concert, “A Christmas Tapestry, Music for the Season,” 7 p.m., Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street, Candor. Admission is free, and the chorus gratefully accepts donations to support their music library and scholarship program.

Food Drive for Tioga Rural Ministry, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Croton Hose Station #3, Talcott Street, Owego. There will be hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit with Santa!

Newark Valley’s Annual village-wide Holiday Magic celebration – Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The afternoon will be packed with festivities around the Village. Be sure to stop by at Community Connection, where they will have a Cake Walk, Raffle Baskets, an Ugly Sweater Contest, photo booth backdrops, and other holiday fun. They are also setting up a train for kids to enjoy, and there will be a raffle with an assortment of baskets to win.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 8

Wreath-making Workshop presented by The Philosophy Family Farm, 1 to 3 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer, NY. Free event, all materials provided. Registration required: email zoe@philosophyfamilyfarm.com.

DECEMBER 9

Kielbasa and Pierogi Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 11

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

DECEMBER 12

Holiday Sip and Paint, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. All materials will be provided, so just bring your holiday spirit and creativity! The suggested donation is $25.

DECEMBER 15

The Needhams perform a Christmas concert at 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Street, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to help further the ministry of The Needhams. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.

DECEMBER 17

Holiday Quick Bread Class, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Participants will bake their own bread to take home, perfect for sharing with loved ones or gifting. There is a $15 suggested donation.

DECEMBER 18

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

DECEMBER 19

Afternoon Book Club – House of Silk by Anthony Horowitz, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 8

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.