Celebrate with Sebby; Quarter-Century Birthday Parties Planned for Owego’s Ambassador

By Wendy Post —

During the final week of November, Owego’s Ambassador, Sebby S. Truesdail, a well-known social media influencer, will be celebrating not just one but two birthday parties, both of which are open to the public.

With Nov. 27 being the actual date of Truesdail’s birthday, the coveted title was earned when Owego’s Mayor, Mike Baratta, designated a day for Sebby during a similar celebration held last year. That event was attended by area residents who arrived with gifts and thanks.

Truesdail, who has a YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@sebbystruesdail, volunteers his time daily, creating videos and sharing information on various social media platforms with the community.

This year, however, Truesdail received significant interest in the celebration from the community, prompting him to add an extra event on Nov. 30.

The fun starts on Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Owego Nazarene Church, located at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego. Join the Nazarene Family as they celebrate with a Sebby Scoops Birthday Party, which will take place in the church’s gymnasium.

Planned is an ice cream sundae social and, of course, Sebby Scoops.

Also known as the ‘scoop-inator,’ Truesdail has scooped up approximately 240 individuals in total. In fact, people traveling to Owego have often sought out Truesdail to get the legendary Sebby Scoop.

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but after hundreds of scoops, Truesdail has branded the ‘scoop’ by creating hand stamps for the recipient and, of course, a social media post to commemorate the lift.

On Nov. 30, from noon to 6 p.m., another event will feature live music, food, and more at the American Legion, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. This event will feature live music by Vitamin D (David Wright, from noon to 12:45 p.m.; Technicolor Trailer Park from 1:15-2 p.m.; the Garafolo Brothers from 2:30-3:15 p.m.; Party Cat (Kellie Wright) from 3:45-4:30 p.m., and Tribus Twang from 5-6 p.m. There will also be refreshments available and birthday cake!

As part of this event, the Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club will collect gloves, mittens, socks, hats, and scarves to donate to Renewal Ranch for individuals in need. The Aktion Club is a gathering of individuals with diverse abilities that occurs on the first Tuesday of every month, from 1:15-2:15 p.m. at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club in Owego.

Chartered in March 2024, Truesdail serves as the president of the club. Activities include outreach and volunteer opportunities, which are open to all. To learn more about the Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club, feel free to attend a meeting!

Truesdail also serves as a freelance photographer and videographer for The Owego Pennysaver Press, frequently collaborating with this writer to cover some of the area’s major events.

For instance, Truesdail collaborated with this writer at the 2024 Tioga County Fair to deliver comprehensive coverage of events and attractions. With our combined skills, we were able to offer the community real-time updates and a snapshot of what was happening at the fair.

Truesdail’s attention to detail and passion for photography provide him with the inspiration for his work. He covers local dinners, community celebrations, and nonprofit events. He found his niche, however, in the music scene, working to promote local musicians and talent.

Truesdail acquired his first camera at the age of eight, and by age ten, he was posting on his original YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/@sebbystruesdail-archive.

At a young age, as per Truesdail, he uploaded his own version of “This Old House” – focusing on his former home on Paige Street in Owego.

After relocating to the Whitney Point area at approximately nine years of age, Truesdail did not return to Owego until March 2020, after the passing of his father, Robert (Bob) Truesdail Jr.

Now residing with his grandmother, Linda Beers, who is very supportive of his occupation, life is good for Sebby. He considers the work he does in the community as a hobby.

“I enjoy engaging with people,” Truesdail remarked, adding, “Owego feels like family to me.”

He also gets to enjoy some perks along the way. An appreciative community has gifted Truesdail with Ambassador gear, such as a reflective vest, hat, and other accessories. He has also been gifted a couple of bicycles that he uses to travel to his “gigs.” One of the bikes is in need of tire tubes, and the other has a missing headlight. The new bicycles not only enhanced Truesdail’s hobby but also facilitated the ongoing promotion of local businesses and area events.

All are invited to attend these events and to help with Owego’s Ambassador a ‘Happy Birthday’! Be sure to find and follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.