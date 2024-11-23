Three times the champions! 

Three times the champions! The Owego Volleyball team won the NYSPHSAA Class A Regionals on Nov. 16. Owego advances to the State Semi-Finals (pool play) this weekend in Glens Falls, N.Y.  Photo provided by OA Schools.

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The 2024 volleyball season will conclude this weekend, and three local volleyball teams have cause for celebration.

Owego, Tioga and Candor all brought home regional titles and earned their spot on the court to advance to state play.

In Owego, the River Hawks defeated Massena at the regionals on Nov. 16 with a dynamic sweep of 25-9, 25-14, and 25-14. Owego advances to semi-final pool play in Section IV, Class A State playoffs this weekend.

The volleyball action is slated to take place in Glens Falls, N.Y. versus Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Pittsford-Sutherland, and Sayville.

Owego has a notable history of state championships and earned trophies in 2013, 2015, and 2017. Also in their proud collection are runner-up trophies for 2016 and 2018.

The Tioga Tigers volleyball team brought home their Class C regional title on Nov. 16.

Facing Jordan-Elbridge, Tioga claimed the first set 25-15, missed the second set, and then displayed resilience to secure two consecutive sets, 25-20, and 25-23.

The Tioga Central Volleyball team won the NYSPHSAA Class C Regionals on Nov. 16, and advanced to the State Semifinals this weekend. Photo provided by Tioga Central Schools.

Tioga will also be hitting the road to Glens Falls this weekend. They will be up against Portville, Mount Academy, and Stillwater in pool play.

Glens Falls is the destination for Candor as well. The Coyotes are scheduled to play Class D pool play versus Ellicottville, Mekeel Christian, and Tuxedo this weekend.

To get there, Candor claimed victory at the Class D regional finals versus Lafayette on Nov. 16. The Coyotes took the first set 25-21, missed the second set, but then determinedly rallied back to win two straight, 25-15, and 25-23.

The Candor Volleyball team won the NYSPHSAA Class D Regionals on Nov. 16, and advanced to the State Semifinals this weekend. Photo provided by Candor Schools.

The State Girls Volleyball Tournament has been held in Glens Falls since 2006, and brings together the top high school girls volleyball teams in the state to compete at the final-four level in each class. The action will take place at the Cool Insuring Arena.

For specific times scheduled for pool play and championship finals, as well as other information, visit https://nysphsaa.org/tournaments/?id=32.

