9th Annual Candor Holiday Parade set for November 30; Parade Float Registration Now Open

The most festive event of the year is back! Join the Candor community as they kick off the holiday season with the 9th Annual Candor Holiday Parade, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. This beloved community tradition promises an unforgettable evening of lights, music, and holiday cheer for all ages!

The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. from the Candor Village Ball Field, traveling down Route 96 / Spencer Road to Main Street, and concluding at Candor High School. Expect to be dazzled by lighted floats, marching bands, and an appearance by none other than Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Local groups, social organizations, and music ensembles are invited to participate in the parade. If you’d like to be part of the festivities, pre-register online at https://forms.gle/hjJrxzmkHC3sLjmM6. For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/CandorNYHolidayParade.

This parade is made possible by the Sons of the American Legion Post 907 and community volunteers.