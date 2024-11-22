Two teams – two titles!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Owego Girl’s Cross Country team recently captured the Section IV, Class B title, and the Owego Girl’s Volleyball team repeated their Section IV, Class A title.

Both championship teams were escorted by local police and first responders back to the OA campus in separate victory parades.

For Girl’s Cross Country, Owego edged competitor Vestal at the Section IV Championships held at Chenango Valley State Park.

Cross Country Coach, John Heath, commented, “We knew Vestal was the team to beat, and our plan was to race conservatively through a mile and a half, and then to beat them in the second half of the race,” and he added, “They executed perfectly! Jaelyn’s first-place finish combined with our strong 2-5 pack of LaFever, Palladino, McHugh and McEvoy put it together to seal the win. They ran smart and gutsy, and they put it all out there for their team.”

Heath reflected, “We have been fortunate for the past ten years to come into the fall knowing that our teams have a chance. By no means were we the favorite this year, but our goal is always to see how much we can improve over the course of the season. We train through some races with the end of the season in mind and use early meets to develop race strategies we will use at Championship time,” adding, “The kids this year really bought into that process.”

The River Hawks individual girls’ sectional champ is Jaelyn Chrysler. Next up for the Girl’s team is a trip to States.

Girl’s Volleyball Coach, Abbey Manning, commented, “This team is something special, and being 18-0 (Division, STAC and Sectional champions) feels amazing. I have a great group of girls who consistently put in the work to get better every day. I have seen growth from every athlete on this team and they only continue to shine.”

The Volleyball team was victorious over the top-seeded Maine-Endwell Spartans, 25-13, 25-12, and 25-16.

Coach Manning continued, “On Nov. 16, we head to the regional final. I know this team wants to win more than ever, and they want to reach the Final 4 NYS State Tournament,” and added, “It’s been exciting to see the growth in each individual player, and also as a team. We have worked through a lot of kinks throughout the year, and the connection and communication as a team is only growing stronger.”

Coach Heath also gave a shout-out to the Boy’s Cross Country team and noted, “Javan Belokur, Sullivan O’Donnell and Magavin Allen each earned a trip to the state meet, and Javan claimed his first individual sectional championship. I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts all season.”