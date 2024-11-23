Record Amount of Food Donated on Make A Difference Day

The Greater Owego community donated a record amount of food for senior citizens served through Tioga County Rural Ministry on National Make A Difference Day.

Board members of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation gathered the food collection boxes at The Owego Pennysaver, Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, and Ahwaga Paint and Floor Coverings on Saturday, Oct. 26, and delivered them to TCRM shortly after.

Special thanks go out to all the citizens who took the time to support this year’s Making A Difference Food Drive. Bob Bassett, Vice- President of the CHB Youth Foundation, expressed his gratitude to Christian Feyli, President, Colleen Dewey-Wright, Christoper Wieckhorst, Dan Halliday and Carol Livermore Ostrander for their servant leadership in helping to do good for needy seniors and stated, “It takes a village to address a community problem such as food insecurity.”

“Working together, anything is possible.”