A new owner arrives at ‘Up the Creek’ in Owego

By Wendy Post —

On Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, the now former owner of Up the Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique welcomed the new owner, Renee Duvall, during a “Meet and Greet” event held at the shop’s 163 Main St. location.

Duvall, who lives in Owego, is also a veteran, having previously served in the United States Navy. Duvall served in the late 1980s, and comes from a large military family as well.

“She has a flair for fashion, too,” said Seeley as she prepared to transfer ownership.

A special highlight of the event was a donation to Gail Ghinger, a veteran who served in the United States Navy. Operating as Gail’s Tails, Ghinger received $200, collected from accounts where individuals donate their gently used clothing for the cause.

According to Seeley, the fund for Gail’s Tails will continue for folks who want to donate their clothing.

Seeley exclaimed, of Duvall and the new ownership, “Combining her retail, customer service, and management experience, she will be an asset to the community.”

To learn more about Up the Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique, visit them at their Main Street location or follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/upthecreekconsignment.