Tioga County Property Transactions

On Oct. 30, 2024, property located at 1343 St. Rt. 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Samuel Sherry to Kyle Martin and Rachel Todd for $180,900.

On Oct. 30, 2024, property located at 322 Barden Rd., Town of Candor, from Lois Barden to Steven and Abigail Miller for $285,000.

On Oct. 31, 2024, property located at 54 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald and Julie Faughnan to Dennis and Kim Gombita for $230,000.

On Oct. 31, 2024, property located at Halsey Valley Road, Tioga, from Peter and Joyce White to Farm East LLC for $275,000.

On Oct. 31, 2024, property located at 1325 East Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Laureen Fives Ind. as Atty In Fact and Mary Gillette By Atty In Fact to Michael and Paul Markwith for $235,000.

On Oct. 31, 2024, property located at 29 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from Brian and Jillian Harasymczuk to Evan and Terri Bidwell for $195,000.

On Oct. 31, 2024, property located at 10 Griffin St., Village of Candor, from Michael, Heather and Kolyn Blinn to Timothy and Donna Schwender for $195,000.

On Nov. 4, 2024, property located at West Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Nicholas Brown to Donald Hayward for $22,000.

On Nov. 4, 2024, property located at 949 St. Rt. 24, Town of Barton, from Gary and Lillian Vought to Michael Frisbie for $18,000.

On Nov. 4, 2024, property located at 118 Franklin St., Village of Owego, from Benjamin McCluhan to Lory Tinkham for $20,000.

On Nov. 4, 2024, property located at 6889 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Randy and MaryAlice Luce to Brian and Jillian Harasymczuk for $285,000.

On Nov. 4, 2024, property located at Popple Hill Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Mouner Salama to Brian and Sara Craft for $53,000.

On Nov. 4, 2024, property located at 717 Mclean Rd., Town of Owego, from Jane Bidwell to Alexis Bidwell for $112,000.

On Nov. 4, 2024, property located at 747 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Dianna Decker to Simeon and Rachel Grosu for $90,000.