Readers’ Column for the week of November 10, 2024

Where is this Rescue Ranch obtaining funds? Now they are having a truck trailer delivered. This was intended to be a nonprofit, but they actually applied for an LLC. It’s registered as a church or a residence. How can they operate if it’s not a church or residence, but an LLC? Who is funding this project?

~

If you see a dog loose and call the dog catcher, and you do this a few times and it seems like nothing’s being done, if you keep calling and the dog catcher does nothing and someone gets hurt by the dog or something, who is to blame? The dog catcher or the people that own the dog that let it run free?

~

Did you see the news about the man who had a squirrel, and then conservation officers came and killed the squirrel because he isn’t allowed to have it? Well, tell me, why is it any of their business? They don’t own the animals; they just want to exert power. The landowners own the deer and everything else, but we have these individuals who tell you that you can’t have a pet, you can’t have anything! Who gives them the right? I don’t understand. What’s wrong with this country? Maybe they should stay out of people’s business. It’s nonsensical how they control everything! They don’t own the animals, yet they dictate what you can do, how many you can have, and charge you a lot of money for it! It has to end. You have code enforcement telling you how to maintain your house, how to live, how to cut your grass, and what color to paint your house. This is my home, my property; I paid for it. Get off and don’t come back!

~

I own a plot in Evergreen Cemetery in the village of Owego. I am being told that I have to have an environmental impact study done before I could be buried or any of my loved ones can be buried. Could somebody tell me if that’s really true, that the village board is requesting anything that gets done up there, that there has to be an environmental impact study? I just need to know how we get that done and when they get it done so I can make that as part of my final resting place.

~

This goes out to the Lockwood window shooter, you might think you are getting away with something, but you’re not. I hope they publish this because I still have your picture when you stole stuff off the railroad tracks that belong to me. I still have your picture. Your picture is still in my wallet. You’re a window shooter, you’re a poor sportsman, you’re a poacher and you’re a thief!

~

I must disagree. I cannot wait for the political comments to come back. That’s what makes this column so interesting!

~

There appears to be a significant discussion surrounding the building at the intersection of Whig Street and Maple Avenue in the Village of Newark Valley. The building has been neglected for several years. I have no idea what he intends to do with the building; that’s his choice! However, the young man who purchased the run-down property deserves to be listened to and supported by the residents. He is using his personal funds (no grants or taxpayer money). In the brief time he has owned the building, you can already notice a difference in its appearance. In my opinion, let’s give him an opportunity and observe what unfolds before making any judgments!

~

Why don’t the mail deliverers raise the delivery flag on our mailboxes? I believe we would achieve better results by asking them why instead of demanding. Perhaps they are beyond their reach.

~

The challenge before our new 2025 BOE is enormous. For two decades, your BOE hoarded $2.9M of scholarship money. At Fiscal 2024 year-end, that account was $3.3M and from that, the BOE awarded $32,500, slightly less than 1%. On Oct. 15, the five newest members of the BOE established an education class on Budgeting and Finances. The total time dedicated to learning was 4.5 hours, which is more than over the past 20 years. They are fulfilling the fiduciary responsibilities for which they were elected.

~

I just saw my first Black Bears game of the season live a few days ago. I saw five to six games last year. The speed, quickness, and overall level of play were exceptional this year compared to last year. Unfortunately, a few players from last year’s team did not have the skill or talent to continue in Binghamton this year, but they have been replaced with several rookies who are fast and eager to advance. Want to see some fast action, maybe some rough stuff? Get out and support the Bears!

~

Regarding EV’s and evacuations in an emergency; I have three different families who are relatives, two that live in Florida and one in North Carolina, and they ALL drove more than the average range of current EV’s to get to the closest friend or relative and out of harm’s way so they could shelter them for the days/weeks as necessary. They did not have the funds to stay at a hotel within EV range, and shelters would likely have been full. Additionally, if you come home from work at 5 p.m. and need to evacuate at 7 p.m., your vehicle is not going to be fully charged. Sudden wildfires, flash floods, and tornadoes are so unpredictable in that regard! And I won’t even discuss a man-made catastrophe, considering the current global instability. If you are aware, you know there are many other emergencies that can arise suddenly besides a hurricane, where careful planning is essential. People in Owego in 2011 didn’t anticipate the flood becoming as severe as it did at 2 a.m. Just saying, stop with the idiotic green agenda and admit we’re not there yet with EV’s. The batteries alone (materials, production, excessive weight, disposal) pose a threat to Mother Earth.

~

Are veterans exempt from zoning laws that govern the entire population? Are veterans exempt from obeying the speed limit? Exempt from obeying traffic lights and signs? The new sign in front of the American Legion bar is eye-catching and easily seen from the Route 17 westbound exit ramp. One can’t help but notice the bright, multicolored flashing lights from a mile away. Front Street looks like the Las Vegas Strip now. Really classy. I’d be furious if I were a resident of Front Streert, paying thousands of dollars in taxes per year, only to have my property value diminished by such an eyesore. That sign is akin to wearing a football jersey to church while everyone else is dressed in their Sunday best.

~

Is there anyone local interested in new or like-new VHS movies and shows? I will check to see if any are of great value, but there are a number of early Disney, etc. I don’t want to waste time trying to get rid of them online.

~

On Oct 16, 2023 the Board of Education, at that time, approved District Goals that removed all and any relating to their stewardship of public funds and duty to minimize any and all concerns related to property tax management. The District Goals focus on micromanaging the minutiae of academic performance. There has been a significant decline since 2013.

~

Shame, shame on the Owego Village Board for suing the American Legion over a sign. Some of these people have been to a barbecue or a breakfast, and now they are turning on their friends and suing them. Owego Village Board, you should be ashamed!

~

Thanks to the village workers who cleaned up my mound of leaves. Good job!

~

National Political Viewpoints

Am I the only one who doesn’t know that Tioga County is now part of the New York State 23rd Congressional District?

~

Probably many people prayed that Harris didn’t get elected and just as many people have prayed that Trump didn’t get elected again for the second time.

~

If the truth were known, Biden probably voted for Trump.

~

It’s 3:00 in the morning, thank God we have our new President. President Trump is back! Thank God! He will bring our country back better than ever. We need him, we need to come together. He will do it. President Trump, our 47th President!

~

After last night’s election, if I were the first lady governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, I would wake up. I would say to George Soros, “Let me run this state.” I would say to advisors, get lost. I would do what people are telling me to do and fix those taxes. I’m telling you, Ms. Hochul, the people have had it, they have spoken. Biden called them garbage, Hillary Clinton called them deplorables, and you called them clowns. They all have spoken. You could be next out of office. Do your job or you will be gone. Do something about these taxes. People have been screaming for years. All Democrats have been in there, never to do a thing but turn a deaf ear. You might want to clean the ear and pay attention to what people are telling you because you could be out next!

~

All you Republicans, rejoice. You destroyed the Constitution. You are about to turn the United States into a third world Banana Republic led by the very rich with no benefits for anyone else. This is what he has promised, this is what Project 2025 promises, you didn’t listen. Damn you all!

~

Congratulations to all you Republicans! You’ve turned the United States over to a mafia-style crime family.

~

I’m calling about the election that President Trump has stolen. Why are we voting for him? He is a crook and he is also a felon. I’d like to see him end up in prison with his partner, Elon Musk. I think so much about this election was so bogus. I’m furious! I voted every year since I was 18 years old, I am 70 years old, and I am disgusted with this country and the way they’re dealing with Mr. Trump. Like they say, money talks and bullshit walks, and that’s exactly what he did. He bought this election, and he should be in jail. Thank you very much. I’ve never called this paper before. This is the first time; you have a great day.

~

The Democrats make it sound as if Kamala had more time to campaign she would have done better and won. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The more people heard her, the more people realized how incompetent she was. That’s why they hid her for the first month of her campaign. So wise up, the woman was totally incompetent and not qualified to be a dog catcher, much less a president.