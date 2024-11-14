Fundraiser tribute concert to benefit the Tioga Arts Council

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and The Celebration Ensemble invite you to a concert fundraiser featuring music from the iconic Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Owego Elks Lodge located at 223 Front St. in Owego, N.Y.

Tickets are $15 in advance online and $20 day-of-show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All net proceeds from the fundraiser concert benefit TAC, a nonprofit, and the central platform for the arts in Tioga County, N.Y.

The Celebration Ensemble performs tribute shows where they celebrate their favorite artists. Looking back, a core group of musicians formed in 2018 for a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tribute, and subsequently pulled in additional group members to cover vocals and instrumentation for their Eagles tribute in 2019. And then, 2020 happened.

Michael Wu, musical director and an Ensemble member, remarked, “The Fleetwood Mac show has been a few years in the making, and we’re excited to be back.”

The Fleetwood Mac event is the first tribute show to support a nonprofit as a fundraiser, and Wu noted, “TAC’s mission and our vision for the group are a great fit. Working with them over the past couple of years to bring this show back has been a wonderful experience. They are great partners and have been so supportive.”

Wu expressed, “The spirit of The Celebration Ensemble is community-oriented. We are all from this rich community in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions. While we get to play tribute to the music that has greatly influenced us, we can also highlight the artistic endeavors in our community.”

Many of The Celebration Ensemble players are from Owego, or have strong ties to Tioga County, including five who have close ties to the OA Schools music program. Other members come from the Ithaca and Binghamton areas.

The Ensemble features Mallory Evans (Next To Kin – vocals), Samuel B. Lupowitz (Noon Fifteen, The Pocket Bandits – keys, vocals), Mandy Goldman (Noon Fifteen, solo artist – vocal director, vocals), Paul Shotwell (Front & Main, solo artist – vocals), Thomas Sickler (Spelunkers – vocals, guitar), Stephen Simmons (Ultra Vibe, Flying Mayo Brothers – drums and percussion), Mary Tewksbury (Next To Kin, Front & Main – guitars), Brian Tyneway (Front & Main, Triple Down – guitars and vocals), Thomas Westcott (Ultra Vibe, Mike Davis LBE, Flying Mayo Brothers – bass and vocals), and Michael Wu (Gunpoets, Front & Main – musical director, guitars, vocals, bass).

Selecting Rumours, Wu said, came from the Ensemble’s shortlist. Rolling Stone describes the album, which was released in 1977, as one of the 500 greatest of all time, and particularly points out its “Raw, emotional power.”

The Ensemble will perform Rumours in its entirety, front to back, as well as other selected songs from the Fleetwood Mac catalog.

Wu shared, “All Ensemble members will perform on most of the songs. One important thing to me is to give each member a spotlight throughout the show, so there will be songs performed by only a few members to showcase their individual talents.”

Wu added, “We hope that people will enjoy hearing the tunes performed as close as we can get them to the album, and as much as we will enjoy playing them.”

One constant in the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s catalog of songs is the rhythm section. Wu explained that the bass in the chorus of “Go Your Own Way,” along with the brilliant drum beat, and then the bass-led breakdown in “The Chain,” is iconic, and a distinct element of the Fleetwood Mac sound, as well as a favorite among fans.

The production aspects of the show, Wu noted, will feature a full, professional audio system, staging, and lighting production by Smitty’s Vintage Vibe.

The TAC’s vision is to inspire and support a vibrant, creative community in and around Tioga County, N.Y., and works to serve the arts, serve through the arts, and to make the arts accessible.

To learn more about the TAC, reach out to Christina Di Stefano, Executive Director, at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/celebration-ensemble.

To learn more about The Celebration Ensemble, visit www.facebook.com/The-Celebration-Ensemble-1312330742256977.