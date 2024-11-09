Nichols Bicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony

On Oct. 26, 2024, a time capsule was buried at the Nichols Veterans Memorial Park for those in the future to have a glimpse of the past.

The Nichols Bicentennial Committee was established in the fall of 2023 with a handful of community volunteers to organize & celebrate Nichols’ 200th birthday by bringing back the Old Home Day held this past Labor Day. The committee coordinated this event held at Kirby Park in conjunction with the Nichols Fire Department, which coordinated the parade throughout the village.

This time capsule was purchased by the Bicentennial Committee and items collected to include in it were donated by various Tioga Center – Nichols Girl Scout Troops.

The objects noted in this time capsule were collected by Dianne Zelaska, Girl Scout Service Unit co-manager and troop leader. Scouts from Troops # 40234 and 40094 assisted with the actual burial of the capsule. Kem Hart-Baker, Nichols Bicentennial co-chair and past town historian, also provided a few items which were included in the capsule.

The purpose behind this idea was for offer a brief insight into the news of 2023 and 2024 to those who will follow us long after we have passed away.

Among the treasures contained in this time capsule are various newspaper articles, including those from the U.S. Year in Review, Bicentennial Logo Contest Winner, and many other interesting subjects. There are photographs, the 2024 Community Directory, Letters from Nichols Village Mayor and Town Supervisor, a letter from the Nichols Town Historian, and various other items pertaining to the local Girl Scout troops.

The committee would like to thank Dianne Zelaska and the Girl Scouts; Lesley Pelotte, Nichols Village Mayor for allowing them to place the time capsule in the Veterans Memorial Park; Michelle McLaren and Richards Monuments for obtaining the granite monument marker, and especially for all of the hard work by Rich Roberts, who dug the hole for the capsule.

A very special thanks to all of the people who comprised the “key” Bicentennial Committee Members. This group includes Ladd Yost, Kem Hart-Baker, Pam Roberts, Angie Rogers, Michelle McLaren, Heidi and Shane Speigel, Debbie Blair, and Marjorie Holmes.

A note to those individuals who open this time capsule sometime in the future years, “We hope you enjoy looking through the items as much as we enjoyed providing you a glimpse of this century.”