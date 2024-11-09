Holiday Savings 101 with Visions Federal Credit Union

As the holiday season approaches, many families find themselves facing financial stress. To help the community navigate through this busy time with confidence, Tioga Opportunities will host Holiday Savings 101: Mastering Budgeting and Saving Strategies with Visions Federal Credit Union.

The free one-hour seminar will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

The seminar will focus on tips to plan and save for gift buying, how to create a shopping checklist, knowing your shopping limit, making smart financial decisions, and how to achieve financial success after the holidays.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.