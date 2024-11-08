Don’t Trash It, Smash It! Tioga County Pumpkin Smashing Event Provides Family Fun, Education and Reduces Waste

Are you wondering what you should do with your jack-o’-lanterns after Halloween? Bring them to the Tioga County Pumpkin Smash and, well, smash them!

Join Cornell Cooperative Extension Hilltop Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tioga County Pumpkin Smash is a distinctive event that aims to reduce waste by diverting pumpkins from landfills. After Halloween, bring your used jack-o’-lanterns or whole pumpkins to the Pumpkin Smash and help smash them to pieces! These smashed pumpkins will be composted or donated to local livestock.

What to Expect at the Event

Pumpkin smashing: Get your hands dirty and enjoy smashing pumpkins!

Games: Enjoy a variety of entertaining fall-themed games suitable for the entire family.

Light refreshments: Fuel up with tasty snacks and beverages.

Important Information

Please remove all candles and decorations before your arrival.

Bring your own bucket or container if you would like to take home some of the smashed pumpkins to compost in your backyard or whole pumpkins to feed livestock.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Please do not bring your own smashing tools – they will be provided for you.

This event will take place in the indoor riding arena, ensuring it will proceed regardless of the weather conditions!

If you would like to donate a pumpkin for someone else to smash, drop-offs will be accepted between 10- 11 a.m. on Nov. 9.

This first annual event is hosted by Tioga County Sustainability, Tioga County Cornell Cooperative Extension, Tioga County Tourism, and Tioga County Farm Bureau. The Tioga County Pumpkin Smash allows the community to experience many different aspects of environmental sustainability: education and outreach, composting and recycling, and food and nutrition, to name a few. Pumpkin Smash is a community event open to everyone at no cost.