Farewell Four Seasons Fitness Studio; Winter Spring Summer Fall Four Seasons had it all

After more than 25 years at 32-34 Lake St., Four Seasons Fitness Studio has closed its doors. Originally owned and operated by Valerie Gundrum, the studio started as Aerobics Central, on Central Avenue in Owego. Valerie moved the studio to Lake Street, where the current owner, Barbara Patten, became a member in the late 1990’s.

Valerie, along with several other instructors, taught a variety of classes. Step aerobics, yoga, and kickboxing classes were a few of the favorites. After a brief change in ownership, the studio was temporarily closed until Valerie reopened it as Four Seasons Fitness Studio in 2004.

“Winter Spring Summer Fall, Stay Strong All Year Long”

Valerie was an advocate of fitness for everyone, accepting members 16 years and older, as well as providing fitness classes at the local senior center. She encouraged everyone wherever they were on their fitness journey, as well as mentoring others. Valerie had a fitness vision; with the reopening, she introduced Spin bikes. Spinning classes are high-intensity cycling workouts on stationary bikes. Pedaling to the beat of music, a certified Spin instructor leads participants through a variety of speeds and resistance.

Seated and standing hill climbs, as well as jumps and sprints, are great low-impact, cardiovascular workouts (if you can tolerate the seats). A new season of fitness had arrived at Four Seasons!

Valerie died in 2012 of kidney cancer. Her husband managed the studio until two members purchased it, aiming to advance Valerie’s fitness vision. Valerie believed in bringing fitness into the community. She participated in many “helping” activities, and with her passing, the owners and members continued her fitness “challenge”!

These are just a few of the activities in which Four Seasons members were involved. Starting with a Spin challenge fundraiser for kidney cancer (totaling more than $15,000) in Valerie’s name, some of the other community-based “helping” activities included the Planksgiving Food Donation, the Soap for Hope Challenge, the Hats and Gloves giveaway, and the Dead Musician’s Ride.

Monetary funds and donations were made to the Kidney Cancer Association, TCRM (Tioga County Rural Ministries), Catholic Charities, Maddie’s Meadows and to the Common Ground Christian Community Center for Ukraine. The studio also hosted an art show for local artists, a 15th anniversary party with live music, and many other fitness challenges for members, family, and friends.

Four Seasons Fitness studio has been a part of this writer’s life for more than 26 years, first as a member, then as an instructor (thanks to Valerie’s encouragement) and for the past 10 years as the owner. Owners, instructors, and members have left over the years, and now, sadly, Four Seasons Fitness Studio has closed as well. For the owners, it has been a long, successful, fun-filled ride.

All Four Seasons family (past/current members), and friends are invited to attend the Farewell Four Seasons party on Saturday, Nov. 9, on the 3rd floor studio from 4 to 7 p.m.