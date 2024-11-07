Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 22, 2024, property located at 586 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Ryan Hill to Marcelino Lumba for $45,000.

On Oct. 22, 2024, property located at 672 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Donald and Bessie Hollis to Kasey Eiklor for $88,000.

On Oct. 22, 2024, property located at 11 Elmwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Michael Jr. and Kimberly Tait to Jacquelyn Simone and Christopher Giblin for $315,000.

On Oct. 23, 2024, property located at 1249 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Richard Langendoerfer to Arnold Hughes for $153,000.

On Oct. 24, 2024, property located at Halsey Valley Road, Tioga, from Richard and Linda Baumunk to Thomas and Lorry Cole for $28,500.

On Oct. 25, 2024, property located at 7 Ann St., Town of Barton, from Jason and Julie Romano to Sarah Lewis, Andrew and David Drake for $143,100.

On Oct. 28, 2024, property located at Strong Road N/S, Town of Owego, from Molly’s Estate LLC to Sharfuddin Chisty for $4,000.

On Oct. 28, 2024, property located at Reservoir Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Lori Wears to Christopher Stone for $24,000.

On Oct. 28, 2024, property located at 1835 Dutchtown Rd., Town of Owego, from Gary Carlson to William Holder and Lucas Duffy for $350,000.

On Oct. 28, 2024, property located at 16 Canterbury Dr., Town of Owego, from James Prusik to Erna Badnjevic for $225,000.

On Oct. 29, 2024, property located at 604 Harnecky Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Joseph and Kristine Tomazin to Matthew Murray for $346,500.

On Oct. 29, 2024, property located at 488 Long Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from Raymond and Cassandra Fenner to Krista Farthing for $210,000.

On Oct. 29, 2024, property located at 9 Winchester Dr., Town of Owego, from William and Michele French to Alexander & Caitlin Jochym for $390,000.