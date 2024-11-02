Readers’ Column for the week of October 27, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. With the general election coming up on Nov. 5, we will not be running any comments that are political to comply with our company’s election and political policy. These comments will resume in the Nov. 10 publication.

To the thieves who come down from Berkshire to Newark Valley and like to steal hardworking people’s tractors and such, just want to let you know that we know who you are! We know where you live. We know where you took the tractor after stealing it here in the Village. We know you painted it orange and black, we know you drive it around the village. We have pictures of you on the tractor. So in closing, I hope you enjoy looking over your shoulder!

~

Fall is upon us, winter is approaching. Can any of you fashionistas out there explain why, once again, sweater sleeves are long enough to reach your knees? Or even ankles? Is it to keep your phone warm? Constant shoving to make hands functional, spoiling the look with bunches around your elbows. A physical impossibility to put on a coat. What’s up with that? Not everyone is 5’10” and 90 pounds.

~

Many heartfelt thank-yous to everyone involved in Owego Village Appreciation Night. Better than ever! All your hard work is appreciated. Fantastic, absolutely outstanding fireworks! Special thanks to the Tioga Theater for the donation of what appeared to be mountains of popcorn. We are so fortunate to have you right here in town with the latest movies at an incredible price. Like the comfy seats with the cup holders! Yay!

~

Just got my propane tank refilled. $5.39 per gallon plus hazmat fee ($13.62) and fuel recovery fee ($7.96) and NY tax ($9.96). The reason I cut and burn my own wood for heating is obvious. Not to mention the significant increase in my home and auto insurance costs. I DO NOT love NY.

~

The price of concert tickets is becoming excessively high. At a Billy Joel concert, the cheapest ticket is two hundred and some odd dollars, then $300, and $400. When will this trend end?

~

I have a comment about that window shooter. If I remember correctly, last year we tried to catch him. He owned a silver van with a tire on the roof, and he also had a white truck, if my memory serves me right. Everyone has captured his face on cameras. At one point, they had both him and his wife on camera. So,if you truly want to catch this guy, keep an eye out for him because his face may appear again this year. He has been spotted all over, including in the town of Barton. He’s been up and down every road in the town of Lockwood and he doesn’t care who owns the property that he is shooting on.

~

Jesus is our only hope. Accept Him as your Savior today.

~

For some drivers who like to tailgate, if you’re going 60 miles per hour, you’re covering a mile a minute. Divide 5,280 feet by 60 seconds, and you will see that you are traveling at 88 feet per second. It’s nearly the height of a six-story building. 30 miles an hour, you’re getting 44 feet per second, which is about the height of a three-story building. So, if you’re less than that distance between you and the car ahead of you, and the driver ahead suddenly brakes, you have less than a second to react and stop your car.

~

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is currently accepting requests for Thanksgiving and Christmas boxes. Thanksgiving boxes will be picked up by Nov. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon, and the Christmas Boxes will be picked up on Dec. 21 between 10 a.m. and noon at the Food Pantry. If you’d like to reserve a box, call (607) 642-3339 or (607) 644-1009. Thank you.

~

Thank you, thank you, thank you for not printing any more political comments!

~

I hope Walgreens gets a new pharmacist soon because I had to switch over to CVS.

~

The Owego Evergreen Cemetery Committee would like to announce that the cemetery will be closed from October 30th through November 1st for the paving of the cemetery roadways. This closure may need to be extended depending on the weather. We thank everyone for their cooperation and eagerly anticipate the reopening of the cemetery.

~

I’m questioning why the light in the clock tower on top of the fire station no longer illuminates. It has been out for a while. I would like to see that repaired.

~

Have you lost a drone? I have found one. Please call (607) 206-8212 for retrieval. Be prepared to describe it. Thank you.