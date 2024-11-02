Everyday Life, Every Day Art – 2024 Summary of Success; Save the date for next year

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and CloudCroft Studios (CCS) recently shared the breadth of success for this year’s Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA) event in Owego, N.Y.

In 2024, ELEDA was a tremendous success in its goal to serve the arts and serve through the arts. Over the course of the exhibition, ELEDA sold $12,375 worth of artwork, counted 637 visitors – which has an estimated tourism impact of $25,480 over September in Owego – paid $3,600 in awards, and raised $2,475 to support TAC’s Art a la Carte, a free arts enrichment activity and delivery program for food-insecure and rural youth in Tioga County, N.Y.

Key dates for Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA) are already confirmed, and they have selected the promotional image for 2025: Memories and Decisions by Joan Lockburner, a quilt that won honorable mention this year.

This year, they received 204 submissions from 89 artists within 100 miles of Owego for 2024 Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA). This year’s Award Winners are Best in Show: Brian Keeler, Luthier Light (Category, Painting); Painting: Amy Hoi Ngan Hsiao, Salt Lake Night; Photography: Katherine Solomon, Little Miss Spencer & Spotted Pig; Sculpture: Richard G. Nolan, Gazelle; Fiber: Ellen Silberlicht, Rainforest; Ceramics: Andrew N. Fitzsimmons, Tea Pot; Mixed Media: Caitlin Jochym, Full Circle Artist Book; Drawing & Illustration: Denise Franchino, Untitled; Printmaking: Cynthia Cratsley, Lucky Dog; Traditional Fine Craft: T. Benjamin Hobbs, Grace End Table; Honorable Mention 1: Joan Lockburner, Memories & Decisions; Honorable Mention 2: Lucas Stone, Pianissimo; and The Betty Bryden & Tom Canouse Award: Sonji Lee (Mixed Media).

In addition to the award winners, the People’s Choice Award winner, Andrew Fizsimmons, was announced. A special award of Recognition and Excellence was presented to Alex Taylor.

Thank you goes to jurors Elaine Cunfer, Michael Grasso, and Dr. Amanda Lett; Platinum Level Sponsor: The Farm at Johnson Pond; Gold Level Sponsors: Edward Jones, M&T Bank, Scott, Smith & Son, Inc.; Silver Level Sponsors: Tioga United Way, and Wegmans; Patron Level Sponsors: NBAT and The Owego Kitchen; Supporter Level Sponsors: The Belva Lockwood Inn, Lucky Hare Brewing, The Wine Connection.

Amy Hoi Ngan Hsiao, Dreamy Moon Night was the featured artwork for this year’s exhibit.

For more information, please contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.