Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi everybody! This kennel life is new to me. I just arrived. You see, I had a family once who cared about me enough to get me spayed so I would not have babies. Well, I liked my family a lot until they moved away and put me outside. I didn’t know where to go.

I stayed at my old house for a few days, but no one came back to feed me so I had to leave to find food. Across the cornfields I went until I found a house with people. There was a little dog there so I had to wait until he went inside so he wouldn’t bark and chase me away.

I found a safe place to hide under a shed. It wasn’t the best place, but I stayed dry when it rained. The man living there saw me come out from hiding and left me some food at night. I kept coming back on a regular schedule because I was so hungry.

I got to like him and trust him enough for him to pet me. His mother passed away and he is selling her house to move up north. His apartment only allows one animal and that is his dog, so I need to find a home of my own.

He is sorry he can’t take me too but he knows Gail will find me the right home. I went to the vet and got my shots and tested, so I am ready now to be an indoor cat where I will be loved. I am about two years old.

Call Gail if you want me, the wallflower. I think I like small dogs, but you’ll have to try me out. Gail’s number is (607) 689-3033.