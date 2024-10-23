Closing arguments were heard in the Thomas Rath murder trial

By Wendy Post —

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, closing arguments dominated the courtroom in the Thomas Rath murder trial taking place at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego, N.Y. On trial is Joseph M. Howell, aged 38 of Newfield, N.Y.

Joseph M. Howell is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of intimidating a witness in the abduction, torture, and murder of 34-year-old Thomas Rath, a resident at Ithaca’s homeless encampment.

Thomas Rath’s decomposed body was discovered on Aug. 3, 2023 in a shallow grave in Candor, N.Y., and after an extensive investigation by both the prosecutor and the defense, as they unraveled the events that occurred between Rath’s disappearance in May 2023 and the discovery of his decomposed body in August 2023.

In closing arguments, the defense pointed to a lack of evidence that directly connected their defendant, Joseph M. Howell, to the torture and death of Thomas Rath. They stated that the prosecution witnesses only testified to secure a better deal, as each of them were involved in some fashion during the series of events.

The defense attorney questioned the credibility of the witnesses, pointing out inconsistencies, blame-shifting, and finger-pointing, suggesting that they were all attempting to pin the blame on Joseph Howell.

The prosecution, on the other hand, painted a different picture and provided evidence for each argument along the way.

District Attorney Kirk Martin portrayed a man consumed by jealousy towards Thomas Rath, and he wanted him out of the scene.

DA Martin provided a timeline of events, beginning with the initial abduction up to Thomas Rath’s death. DA Martin talked about the torture that occurred in a garage, and of how Joseph Howell orchestrated everything that happened on that fateful day.

DA Martin said that Joseph Howell had the motive, and that Thomas Rath was abducted, tortured, violated, and then left dead on a back road in Candor, N.Y.

The jury in this case will have the final say, based on the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense.

Deliberations continue on Thursday.