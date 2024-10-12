Simplify Your Holidays: Free Seminar on Managing Holiday Stress and Budgeting

As the holiday season approaches, many of us face the challenge of balancing festive celebrations with financial and emotional stress. To help you navigate this festive time with confidence and ease, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will offer a free interactive seminar focused on managing stress and holiday budgeting.

This free community event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 102:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

The seminar will cover essential topics including tips for creating a manageable holiday spending plan, strategies to cope with seasonal stress, and creative alternatives to monetary gifts that keep the holiday spirit alive without overspending.

“Our aim is to help individuals enjoy the holiday season without the added pressure of financial and emotional stress,” said Sara Chobot, Self-Sufficiency coordinator at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

Chobot added, “By offering practical budgeting tips and stress management techniques, we hope to empower our community to celebrate joyfully and with confidence.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign up for future one-on-one counseling sessions for personalized support with TOI’s Self-Sufficiency team. To reserve your spot, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.