Ukulele Group keeps jammin’; next session planned for October 19

The Tioga Ukulele Group that started in March 2024 is steadily growing. The Group holds jam sessions two times a month at the Coburn Free Library, located on Main Street in Owego, N.Y.

Co-founders Pam Ayers and Dottie Decker are excited with the response they have received from Broome and Tioga residents. Several talented musicians who have never played the ukulele before joined the group. They had to learn the basic chords, but are now adept players.

“It is so exciting because they share their experience, knowledge and creativity of music with the group,” said Dottie Decker.

The group hoped to join this year’s Octoberfest, but felt they were not ready to perform as a group. The members are practicing for a couple of events scheduled for December.

The jam sessions and practices are not just about playing for an upcoming event, according to Decker, it is the enjoyment of getting together with other ukulele players.

“It is all about enjoying the music and spending a nice relaxing afternoon together,” Decker added.

Join them at their next Jam Session on Oct. 19, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Coburn Free Library in Owego.