Historical Society announces upcoming program; plans for O’ Tannenbaum begin

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Tioga County Historical Society will present Pam Anderson, noted genealogist and historian, to speak about the Dugan family and the history of the Dugan House Restaurant in Owego at 2 p.m. This is sure to be a popular topic among the area’s residents, so plan on arriving early. As always, the program is free and open to the public.

Museum exhibits closed on Saturday, Oct. 5, for the season, and as they rapidly prepare for the 2024 Grand Opening of O’ Tannenbaum on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6-8 p.m. There is still time to join them and decorate a tree, wreath, or basket. All funds help with the operation of the Society and Museum, located at 110 Front St.

This event is open to all area residents, organizations and businesses, and is a great way to promote your business or organization while helping them preserve and protect the history of Tioga County. There will be music and festivities at the grand opening, and on every Saturday, there will be musical performances and the appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information, call (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.