AMBA Wellness program coming to Owego on October 19

The NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is sponsoring their 52nd Annual AMBA Wellness program on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego, N.Y.

The AMBA Wellness program includes a panel of 30-plus blood tests for Coronary disease, liver and kidney diseases, Anemia, Diabetes, liver disease, and other tests. The cost for the panel is $44.00, a $15.00 Specimen collection Fee, and a $7.00 processing fee.

The following optional tests are available for an additional fee and require a script from your physician; Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), TSH, Vitamin D, Hemoglobin A1C, Insure colon rectal kit.

Checks for the blood lab are to be made out to AMBA Wellness Program, and the $7 processing fee made out separately to NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna chapter or cash.

Participants should contact their physician for permission to have test results sent to their office and bring in the prescription script.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-234-8888 by Friday Oct. 18, 2024.

No walk-ins, and if a prescription is required from your physician, please have it with you in order to have your blood work done.