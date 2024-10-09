Tioga County Deed Transfers

Correction: On Sept. 5, 2024, property located at 3382 St. Rt. 38, Town of Owego, from DJ Excavating LLC to Ryan Mess for $110,000.

On Sept. 25, 2024, property located at Lisle Road, Town of Owego, from Ira Baer to Alignment Investments LLC for $12,000.

On Sept. 25, 2024, property located at 34 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Harold Porter to National Realty Company LLC for $85,000.

On Sept. 26, 2024, property located at 6 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from Delfin and Salvacion Alzate to Andrew and Hannah Emmons for $250,000.

On Sept. 26, 2024, property located at 439 Park Ave., Village of Waverly, from Caleb and Samantha Chandler to Michael Trudeau for $45,000.

On Sept. 27, 2024, property located at 85 Ballou Rd., Tioga, from Robert Reynolds to Deron Vandevender for $160,000.

On Sept. 27, 2024, property located at 471 Dugan Rd., Town of Owego, from James Blazick to Jaiden Ferraccioli for $385,000.

On Sept. 27, 2024, property located at 13 Thorn Hollow Rd., Tioga, from Stephanie and Dawn Jaros to Sarah Kies for $230,000.

On Sept. 27, 2024, property located at 156 Allison Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Daniel Bumbalough to David and Marie Miller for $250,000.