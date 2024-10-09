Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 23, 2024 through Sept. 30, 2024 there were 142 calls for service, 15 traffic tickets were issued, there were two mental health holds reported, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Donald J. Cole Jr., age 26 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant for Rape in the Second Degree (D Felony) following an investigation of an incident in 2021. Cole Jr. was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Lucas S. Pierce, age 41 of Rome, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of an incident in 2021. Pierce was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Griffin T. Clark, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle with blood alcohol content above 0.08% (Misdemeanor), Improper Left Turn (Violation), Insufficient Turn Signal (Violation), Failed to Keep Right (Violation), Passed a Red Signal (Violation), Turn (Violation), and Two Counts of Speed in Zone (Violation) following a traffic stop on Southside Drive. Clark was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Andrew B. Gildea, age 42 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and False Personation (Misdemeanor) following an Animal Cruelty Complaint Investigation on W. Main Street. Gildea was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Steven E. Clark, age 62 of Richford, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Traffic Collision on North Avenue. Clark was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Andrew B. Gildea, age 42 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Trespassing (Violation), and Attempted Escape in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Trespassing Investigation at the Foundry Street Homeless Camp. Gildea was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Matthew J. Middleton, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Middleton was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Kathleen M. Carroll, age 60 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant for Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor). Carroll was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.