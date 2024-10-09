Photo: Harris Diner Centennial sparks memories for R.W. White

Last January, R.W. (Bob) White, on the left, presented Sam an autographed picture of Joe DiMaggio in his San Francisco restaurant in 1954, along with the Lightweight Boxing Champion Paddy DeMarco and his trainer, Nick Florio.

White’s father, who was with the AP in New York City, and a friend of Nick Florio’s, had sent him the print in 1954 while he was overseas flying intelligence missions.

With the Harris Diner Centennial happening this year, it sparked memories of the photo for White.