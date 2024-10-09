Gail’s Tails: A tribute to Zeke a rescue cat

By Gail Ghinger —

I am Zeke. My brother and I came to Gail as 5-month-old kittens back in the fall of 2022. Our three siblings got adopted. We got adopted as well about two years ago and stayed with a lady for almost a year. Her job kept her away for a few days at a time, so she thought it best for Gail to take us back.

We have been back for a year now and I beg Gail every time she feeds us by reaching up her leg to pick me up and love me. My brother and I love Gail. She has been so good to us. We share our food together and sleep together.

Well about two weeks ago I came down with a cold, so Gail gave me antibiotics for a week. I got better so she let me be back with my brother. About three days later she found me laying in my litter box and took me out. I would not stand up. I didn’t want to eat either. She had to syringe feed me.

We went to the vet for blood work on Thursday and the doctor said everything looked normal. I was walking around the room okay and ate some food. The next day I didn’t want to eat again and was shaking.

Gail thinks I had a stroke. I could only stare at the ceiling and cry when she tried moving me. We had an appointment for a recheck on Monday morning but I couldn’t wait that long. The angels were calling for me so I went with them at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.

I’m glad I was with Gail and not a stranger. She kissed my head and said goodbye.