Letter: Thoughts on Proposition 1

Dear Editor,

Last week there was a posting on what NY State Constitutional change Proposition 1 will entail for voters to vote YES or NO.

AS IT WILL READ: Form of Submission of Proposal Number One, An Amendment – Amendment to Protect Against Unequal Treatment –This proposal would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy.

A “YES” vote puts these protections in the New York State Constitution. A “NO” vote leaves these protections out of the State Constitution.

How the legislation legally reads is the following: Section 11 of Article 1 of the constitution be amended to read as follows:

§ 11.a. No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws of this state or any subdivision thereof. No person shall, because of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed, religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy, be subjected to any discrimination in their civil rights by any other person or by any firm, corporation, or institution, or by the state or any agency or subdivision of the state, pursuant to law.

§ 11.b. Nothing in this section shall invalidate or prevent the adoption of any law, regulation, program, or practice that is designed to prevent or dismantle discrimination on the basis of a characteristic listed in this section, nor shall any characteristic listed in this section be interpreted to interfere with, limit, or deny the civil rights of any person based upon any other characteristic identified in this section.

The Proposition as passed in the Assembly will place all School District Boards of Education and those who sit on those Boards a mandate to have all instructors of ALL students and their athletic departments provide and run their programs in compliance. No required prior notification to parents will be needed as it will be a mandate incorporated within the Board’s published notice to parents and students of state obligations and compliance.

Sincerely,

Florence Alpert

Candor, N.Y.