Readers’ Column for October 6, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. With the general election coming up on Nov. 5, next week’s publication, Oct. 13, will be the last week that comments that are political interest will run, and to comply with our company’s election and political policy. These comments will resume in the Nov. 10 publication.

Anybody in the Owego Apalachin area have any success getting their voice heard from the highway department? If yes, what’s the trick? Countless people have told me they have had the same results as me, having their opinion callously cast aside and not getting the problem solved at all or having their property infringed on when it’s not necessary to solve the problem. When it’s time for seats to be filled, think about who’s qualified for a position when casting a ballot and remember, they are representing you, the taxpayer, and their salary comes from your pocket.

~

Received my “free” Covid test kits today. They expired NINE months ago. That’s okay! Good news! The FDA extended the expiration date! Just on their say so, apparently! Yep, yep, and whatever flu and Covid variant got stuck with a dart somebody threw at the possible current choices at the CDC is going to be the one you’re immunized for.

~

Village of Newark Valley and New York State taxpayers – too much effort and taxpayer money was spent to get a $750,000 grant for these blight ridden properties that are beyond repair. These landlords have a history of not maintaining the properties they own in the Village of Newark Valley. Many have been abandoned and in disarray for years. This money would be better put towards demolishing these two in mention, along with a South Main Street property they also own. Let’s put efforts into smart decisions and a new plan.

~

I think the new American Legion sign looks great and will be beneficial to the village for upcoming events also.

~

It’s unfortunate and frankly very sad that an individual would write into this column just to agree with the lies and misinformation they themselves spewed out the week before. Man up and bring your so-called concerns to a public forum if you really have issues with what most people agree is beneficial to their small community. But, you won’t. You’ll just regurgitate the same argument that holds no water, makes no sense and you’ll hide behind the veil of anonymity that is the readers column. I feel sorry for you.

~

Might you please print a list of solo cabbies based near exit 66? It has cost me $15-25 to take a cab three miles to the Glendale Park bus stop because they come from far away. Further, I think they are entitled to double the fare when they cross county lines. I hate to drive, and even worse, park inside Binghamton. I also asked about a Park & Ride at Glendale but it all fell on deaf ears.

~

I took the bait and decided to reply to a remedial science denier. A reader recently cherry-picked one of the few places in which sea level is seemingly lowering and presented it as evidence that the threat is made up. A quick 5 minutes of research will show that Fort Severn, Ontario and the rest of the land around Hudson Bay is rebounding from the weight of glaciers that compressed it during the ice age. So, in that localized example, the sea is not lowering as much as the land is rising. There are similar effects in other glacial bays in Alaska and Scandinavia.

~

Are there any Avon dealers in the Apalachin area?

~

I’d like to say what a beautiful sign that is in front of the American Legion. That’s going to keep us people without computers up to date on what’s going on in the village with special events. Thank you, American Legion!

~

All hunters, it’s that time of year, everybody get your cameras out. We must get him this year. Let’s get that Lockwood window shooter caught this year. He’s got to be caught and we’ve got to get rid of him. He’s going to be riding and shooting out the window again this year with his crossbow. Let’s get him out of here. Let’s not watch him slaughter all these deer again this year. Come on people, let’s get it done.

~

In the Owego Apalachin School District, I noticed on the bill for my school taxes in very small print, there was a notice that my assessment on my house has been raised along, naturally, with my school taxes. I’m wondering if other people in the district have had their assessment raised without any prior notice. Is this something that’s county wide or is it just the Owego Apalachin School District without any residents given prior notice?

~

I was just reading the Waverly School District calendar year for the kids. I see an early dismissal at 11:30 at least once every month of the year. Sometimes it’s twice in one month. I was wondering what that is for. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it before. I asked some of the kids because they had already one early dismissal for September. The kids said they don’t know, they don’t care, they just knew they weren’t there. They were happy. So maybe one of the readers could tell me what that’s all about. Is that something that is state mandated or just Waverly School District?

~

I think Pete Rose should have been in the Hall of Fame. Now he’s passed away and that’s not cool. Rest in peace, Pete.

~

I have hundreds of skeins of embroidery floss I’d like to give away, so please leave your number here and I will contact you. Thank you.

~

Good morning to the Nichols road workers that filled in the sluice pipes on Cole Hill and Mount Pleasant. You did a good job with the ones that you did, but there’s three more that need to be filled in, and I would appreciate that. Otherwise, the road wouldn’t be too bad. Thank you!

~

I would like to thank the Riverview Nursing Home in Owego for the wonderful care that my husband received while he was there. Each and every one of them did a beautiful job. Thank you.

~

I just wanted to say how great I think that new sign looks in front of the American Legion. It’s absolutely beautiful. Good job American Legion!

National Political Viewpoints

I can’t believe what’s happened to the Democratic Party these days. They have the ridiculous ideas that the government shouldn’t be telling us who we can marry, what books we can read, and what we can do with our own bodies. Those of us who supposedly believe in small government know it should control all these things.

~

I am proud to show my support for President Trump by displaying a Trump Flag and also a Trump/Vance lawn sign on my lawn. Some people are afraid to say or show their support for President Trump as they are afraid people will damage their property. I hope people who pass my house and see who I am supporting, and who know me and the type of person I am, a Christian who respects all, even if they do not support Trump, hopefully they will reconsider and vote for President Trump. That is why I have a lawn sign and display my Make America Great Trump Flag. God Bless our USA.

~

Please Vote! It was brought to my attention that for some reason statistics show that many Christians do not vote. I find that hard to believe. EVERYONE needs to get out and vote, especially Christians. There is so much at stake in this election, even more than in previous elections. Religious Freedom, for one, being at the top of the list. Remember also to check out New York State Proposition 1 and VOTE NO, as many of your rights are in jeopardy. Parental rights, boys in girls’ sports, sex changes, and bathrooms anyone can use. Read between the lines that lawyers wrote and only a lawyer can understand it.

~

Be sure you understand the difference between “immigrants” (who most of our ancestors were) who came here adhering to laws in place for their entrance, and “illegal immigrants” who are criminals because they came here NOT through our places of entry and WITHOUT following our laws. Compare this to someone coming to your front door that you welcome into your home, as opposed to someone who breaks your back window, climbs in and steals from you, and maybe also rapes or kills your family member. Then you are obliged to provide living quarters, food, medical attention, etc. Get the difference?

~

Our country is so divided. I am glad I’m on the side that believes in God, has the most guns, and knows which bathroom to use.

~

This is the most important U.S. presidential election in history. If Harris is allowed to subvert one of the oldest continuous democracies in the world, by continuing to illegally FLY ILLEGAL ALIENS INTO SWING STATES, to create a single party authoritarian rule, it will embolden authoritarian movements worldwide, not just in the USA. It will weaken democratic institutions globally. It will result in the suppression of opposition voices all over the world. There will be social upheaval and civil wars everywhere. Social upheaval hasn’t happened yet in one party rule California because people move states. But when there’s nowhere else to go, there will be social upheaval exceeding anything we’ve ever experienced before in the U.S. If you want to see how this all ends, just read the book of Revelation in the Bible. It’s already all predicted. It’s going to be hell on earth. Wake UP! Pray UP! And first and foremost, get right with GOD! Times UP.

~

Why do we read the Pennysaver? I laughed so hard when one respondent a few weeks ago was so concerned about Kamala’s Air Force One expenses. How much do you think it costs to protect old bullet proof Donny with five times the secret service detail?

~

After watching the VP debate, WOW! These are the people who should be running for the top spot, for both parties.

~

As the wife of a Vietnam vet, drafted by Democrat LBJ as a kid just out of high school; a practicing Catholic who was taught “thou shall not kill”; sent halfway around the planet to shoot and be shot at (also stabbed and gassed by Agent Orange); forced to watch other kids (and women and children of the so-called “enemy”) killed, maimed and/or blown apart; spat upon and disparaged upon his return; suffering PTSD and on medication for most of his life; I can’t understand why a Veteran would support the Democratic team and the current leadership, who appears to be very possibly leading us towards that path again. It would not surprise me a bit. Senator Cotton, part of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was on Face the Nation on Sunday, Sept. 29. You need to read the transcript of his interview. Then please explain your support, especially if you have draft age children and / or grandchildren.

~

Alex Clark testified today at Senator Johnson’s Roundtable on American Health and Nutrition. “In 1985, newborn millennials had to follow a schedule of just a handful of vaccines. Today, a child following the recommended vaccine schedule will receive up to 70 shots by the time they turn 18, including 27 before he or she turns two, and as many as six shots in a single visit. Are all these shots producing healthier kids? According to the data, no. Are we allowed to even ask? Also, no. Some parents who’ve asked too many questions about the recommended vaccine schedule can find themselves reported to Child Protection Services. Or they will get kicked out of their pediatrician’s office for not being compliant. This is America, the land of the free. Parents are being held hostage. They did not sign up to co-parent with the government. We want a divorce.” Parents. do your research. Vaccines are making your children ill.

~

How can some of you hate Trump more than you love this country and then let this hatred compel you to vote for someone utterly incompetent of holding the position of Commander in Chief? Did you not make the line when God handed out common sense? Vote on policy, not on emotion, before you contribute to destroying the country!

~

ALL you democrats that talk about joy. VP Harris said her plan is to raise taxes by 5 trillion dollars, which will affect us all, and go after corporations for price gouging that will make a lot of them lose products or go out of business. Mandate electric vehicles, come on! Are you delusional? Democrats are going to have joy when you pay more for food, gas, electric, insurance, and house payments, etc. President Trump is going to cut taxes for us all and make the economy better than ever. MAGA means make America great again. That is where we all live.

~

Donald J. Trump: A vampire sucking the life out of America. Wandering, “weaving” thru the maelstrom of his disturbed mind. (Really, really out there.)

~

For the person that is sick and tired of hearing people bad mouth immigrants, we’re not bad-mouthing immigrants. We’re bad-mouthing illegal alien immigrants. I don’t understand why Democrats don’t understand what the word illegal means. That means you’re not supposed to be here. You’re illegal! So get it through your head, you come here legally and we will welcome you. If you come here illegally, you are taking money out of the pockets of American veterans, American senior citizens, and Americans in general. All legal immigrants, God bless you! We need you.

~

How ridiculous is it that you Democrats rant and rave about how long a pregnancy can go before you can kill your baby? That’s what you have to stand on and you call yourselves the people of ethics and morals and all you care about is killing unborn children. Wow! You’re the party that’s going to lead us to the future with your goodwill. You people are filled with hate.

~

A convicted drug kingpin cop killer, Jamie A. Davidson, whose life sentence was commuted by Trump, was then convicted of domestic violence for strangling his wife. Don’t believe it? Google his name for more horrific details. Vote Kamala Harris for a president that believes in law and order, as she proved herself to be as a California Prosecutor.

~

Would somebody move this election up! I’m getting really tired of these ads and the politicians knocking each other. Why do we need political parties anyway? Why can’t we just get people in there that are just interested in the country itself?

~

I just heard Kamala say we all have the right to be safe. She’s a hypocrite. What about the babies in their mother’s wombs? They have no rights.

~

Kamala, you said you’re going to do all these things on day one. Well, day one started for you almost four years ago and you’ve done nothing positive, only negative. So nobody wants to hear about what you’re going to do on day one because you’ve had day one. Give me a break!

~

I was wondering if anybody can come up with a better candidate that maybe all of us can write in. And don’t forget everyone, Donald Trump was a Democrat most of his life. The only reason he turned Republican was because Hillary Clinton was the Democrat running for president. People seem to forget that kind of stuff. He’s just a loser, let’s face it.

~

You Trumpsters are so gullible it amazes me. Do you really believe Hillary Clinton had a child sex ring going on? Do you really believe that Jews are starting forest fires in California because they are shooting beams down to earth from their satellites? Do you really believe immigrants are eating cats and dogs? Do you really believe if Donald Trump told you that the moon was made out of green cheese, you guys would gobble it up? Good luck to you, you will need it. Kamala’s coming.

~

Kamala all along has insisted that there’s nothing wrong with the southern border. So what was the purpose of her recent visit? Secret Protection for the Iranian president while in New York City, but not enough for our wonderful President Trump to protect him. What is wrong with the Biden administration? I think we’ve taken the saying in America that anyone can be president just a bit too far.

~

There you go again, you Trumpsters spreading your BS. I was reading a comment in this column and that person wrote that it doesn’t bother you that your party has twice tried to kill a political opponent in the last two months. It wasn’t a Democrat that tried to kill Trump, it was a registered Republican. So, imagine that, another lie from the Trumpster campaign.

~

I’ve had such a good laugh this weekend listening to Trump selling his $100,000 gold watch with many diamonds. He loves diamonds. Then in the next breath saying how people can’t even afford to buy food. And then there’s Melania pitching her garbage and I guess going on QVC to sell her jewelry. So what a classless pathetic pair. I also have to say, everybody hollering about Kamala Harris hasn’t really expressed her platform. Donald’s platform is I have a concept of a platform and then just calling people names and filling people’s heads with hatred for the legal migrants who are here working. Do you remember his last platform when he was in office? Please think back, we’re going to have infrastructure week, nothing. We’re going to have healthcare week, nothing. But people that are building the roads are because Joe Biden got in office and he did have infrastructure and Obamacare has still held. Wake up.

~

I believe what happened with Hurricane Helene is a chastisement on America for the immorality such as the abortion and the transgender movement and also for the political corruption. God is telling people it’s time to wake up.

~

Mark Molinaro is the ultimate MAGA liar, and I thought when Claudia Tenney left our area we wouldn’t see those dark ads posted, but no, Mark’s posting them because he didn’t support the border bill, but now he can run on the border bill. So Mark, why didn’t you vote for it? It would certainly have helped on the border. You’ve done nothing. And as far as women’s rights, he has supported everything Trump and the MAGA people wanted him to support, still on line with them. He does not support women’s rights and he does not support abortions. Please consider Mark when you vote. Do not vote for him!

~

Trump stated this past weekend that he is adding The Purge to his platform. He said all we need is one day for the police to be real tough on criminals. This is the plot to the popular movie series The Purge. Is his mind alright? He no longer lives in the real world. Please vote accordingly. Patriotism over party!

~

So there is a natural disaster in Tennessee and North Carolina this weekend. Where is slow Joe Biden? Of course he’s on the beach. Well, the good news is he can’t do any harm there.

~

As long as Trump is free and is allowed to shoot his mouth off this country will be in danger. He has 34 felony counts and is a convicted felon. He should be behind bars. I don’t know why he’s not, you and I would have been. He should be behind bars and have a gag order. He should not even be seen on TV and he’s going to start one hell of a mess in this country and you people can’t admit it. No one’s above the law? Prove it!

~

JD Vance, the Trump flip flopper, continues to lecture women on how they should behave, what they can and cannot do, how they all should live as he tells them to, and if women don’t do as he says, then they will all be unhappy, and deservedly so. Vance smugly thinks he is vastly superior to all women and they all should be grateful for his instructing them on how to live their lives. Vance thinks he is smarter than them and they all they should be under Republican control. Women – vote for freedom, vote for a fellow woman – Kamala Harris!

~

Two weeks ago a post was written about being afraid of putting out yard signs supporting Democrats, which was rebutted in last week’s Pennysaver claiming they knew of no one afraid to put out signs supporting Democrats. Well, I’m afraid too from my experience four years ago with previous Trump supporters throwing cigarette butts, empty beer cans, and other litter onto my yard that displayed a Democratic support sign. My neighbor across the street had a yard sign supporting the Republican nominee and no trash was thrown from passing vehicles onto his yard. I’m afraid that some Trump supporters may again do the same and possibly even worse, maybe vandalizing my car or house for me to display my support for democracy. History has shown us when Trump and his supporters get frustrated many, unfortunately, turn to violence.

~

Sounds like a politician talking in the Sept. 29 article about the foundry property. It says most concerning soil containing cadmium and lead, and on page 17 it says but for the county, health is the number one priority. Then they turn around and say cadmium and lead. Wow, that’s great! Without them, we couldn’t have electric cars. Without them, we couldn’t have solar panels. Cadmium and lead, Wow, that’s great!

~

This is in response to the comment in last week’s column ending by saying, there’s nothing wrong with the immigrants. It’s us. First of all, I want to say that I am proud of you for sticking up for the immigrants. I think that you should be rewarded with your very own bus load of illegal immigrants delivered right to your front door. Have a good day.

~

So Iran is now attacking and bombing Israel on the money sponsored by Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. Thank you, guys. If there is a World War 3, the blood will be on your hands.

~

It sure would have been nice if JD Vance answered the questions at the debate. I think he answered one question, and the rest of it was verbal gymnastics.

~

I watched the vice president’s battle it out and they were wonderful! They were respectful of each other, and they debated fantastically. It’s like they were both very, very good. I’m still sticking with my one party, but they were really good and I listened to the whole thing. I don’t know if anybody has any other comments, but I thought they were great. God Bless America.

~

I have to agree, Biden omics is working as we enter our second day of the port strike.

~

This is to all voters. Do you hate Trump so much that you will vote for the Biden administration and Kamala Harris? They let the cities in the Northwest burn and told the police and the fireman to stand down. They’re bringing Haitians in under cover of darkness and giving them preferential treatment. We have Veterans who are not getting the care they need. Why are we spending all this money for other countries and letting our own people be neglected? For the love of God, don’t send us into socialism Democratic Progressive. Leave it blank. Also, if we have enough people going into the Senate we can get rid of Schumer as the leader of the Senate.

~

Why is our government so slow to enact FEMA to help all these people that are desperate after this hurricane? They should have been on the scene much earlier. We have independents that can get there before FEMA. Our own security is lacking.

~

Where is our federal government when it comes to helping all these people that have lost everything in this recent hurricane? They’re nowhere to be seen! Think about this when you come to vote. Thank you.

~

We send millions of dollars to the Ukraine to pay their government workers to pay their Social Security and to keep some of the stores open. Yet, Kamala Harris is only giving $700 and some odd dollars to the individuals that lost everything through this hurricane that just came through? Go on the Internet to mercuryone.org and contribute to these private companies that are going in there with food, water, mattresses, boots, socks, and needed supplies. And this is the government you’re going to vote for next month?

~

Who in their right mind would want four more years of Harris / Walz leadership?